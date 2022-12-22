Stephanie Tucker Named Game and Fish Employee of the Year

Stephanie Tucker, game management section leader and furbearer biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck, received the agency’s Director’s Award for professional excellence at the department’s annual staff meeting in December.

Jeb Williams, Game and Fish director, said Tucker has updated historical databases and Pittman-Robertson reports, critically reviewed survey and sampling methods, and spearheaded research on a wide variety of species including bobcats, mountain lions, muskrats, river otters, fishers and martins.

“These research projects have set the groundwork for opening new furbearer seasons, refined species management techniques and improved department management of these species,” Williams said. “As a section leader, she pushes staff to improve their personal development skills. She does this by setting an example in taking numerous leadership courses. Stephanie supports and encourages professional development, self-improvement and the pursuit of research that supports the department’s mission.”