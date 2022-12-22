There were 1,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,707 in the last 365 days.
Deputy Secretary of State Sherman’s Call with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam
News Provided By
December 22, 2022, 15:54 GMT
Share This Article
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke on the phone today with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam. The Deputy Secretary and State Minister discussed strengthening U.S.-Bangladeshi relations, the importance of holding free and fair elections, and the safety and security of U.S. embassy personnel.
You just read:
Deputy Secretary of State Sherman’s Call with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam
News Provided By
December 22, 2022, 15:54 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.