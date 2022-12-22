Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,707 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary of State Sherman’s Call with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke on the phone today with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam. The Deputy Secretary and State Minister discussed strengthening U.S.-Bangladeshi relations, the importance of holding free and fair elections, and the safety and security of U.S. embassy personnel.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary of State Sherman’s Call with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.