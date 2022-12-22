Submit Release
Kent M. Swig Lights World’s Largest Menorah In New York City

Rabbi Shmuel Butman and Kent M. Swig

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent M. Swig, President of Swig Equities, was honored to join Rabbi Shmuel Butman of the Lubavitch Youth Organization to light the world’s largest Chanukah Menorah on December 21, 2022, the fourth night of Chanukah, in New York City.


“This year’s celebration marks another milestone year for me to be honored with an invitation from Rabbi Butman to light the Chanukah Menorah. The Menorah is a great symbol for the Jewish people, and it is also a beacon of hope and light for all New Yorkers as we now seek a safe path in the re-emergence of our great City from the Covid pandemic,” said Kent M. Swig.


The menorah is located at Fifth Avenue in front of the Plaza Hotel and is a 32-foot-high 4,000-pound steel structure that features genuine oil lamps and glass chimneys to protect the light from strong winds. It was designed by world-renowned artist Yaacov Agam.


“The Menorah is a symbol of freedom and democracy for all people, and each individual takes inspiration from the Menorah in their own personal way,” said Rabbi Shmuel Butman, Director of Lubavitch Youth Organization.


Jews celebrate Chanukah by lighting candles each night in a Menorah, an eight-branch candelabra with a ninth elevated branch known as the Shamash. The Shamash is lit first and is used to light the other candles each night of the Chanukah holiday. The holiday of Chanukah celebrates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after the Syrians were chased from the Holy Land in 165 B.C.E. It also marks the miracle of the eight days the menorah burned with simply one day’s amount of oil.

Alan J. Segan
A J Segan Consulting LLC
+1 917-886-9812
email us here

