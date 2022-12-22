PennDOT Encourages Safe Winter Driving Practices Ahead of Upcoming Winter Weather

​Indiana, PA – Ahead of the icy and snowy conditions, cold temperatures and high winds that will be affecting most of the state Thursday through Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging motorists to practice safe winter driving practices during their travels.

PennDOT crews will be actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement as temperatures drop dramatically this weekend. However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

Watch for "black ice," a condition occurring on clear roadways when a thin layer of ice forms due to dropping temperatures. When the road looks wet, but no spray is coming from the tires of other vehicles, "black ice" may be present.

When roads get slick, you should:

On packed snow, decrease your speed by half. On ice, slow to a crawl. Leave more space than normal between you and the vehicle ahead.

Apply brakes gently, ease off if you start to skid and reapply when you regain control.

Do not use your cruise control when driving on slippery roads. Snow, ice, slush, and rain can cause wheel-spin and loss of control. The only way to stop wheel spin and regain control is to reduce power. But an activated cruise control system will continue to apply power, keeping your wheels spinning.

Snow flurries and blowing snow can limit your visibility. To increase your ability to see when driving in snowy conditions, do these six things:

Clear all the windows, hood, trunk, and roof of your vehicle before starting to drive in the snow. If snow or ice from a moving vehicle strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the vehicle's driver could be fined. Clear your headlights, taillights and signals of snow, ice, and dirt. This helps other drivers see you and helps you see what is ahead. Let the engine warm up before you start driving. It gives the defroster a chance to warm the windshield and melt any ice you could not scrape off. Use your windshield wipers to keep your windshield as clear as possible. Make sure your windshield washer reservoir is full, and you are using fluid that will not freeze. Keep the defroster on to clear steamed windows. If you have a newer vehicle, your defroster may be part of your air conditioning system. Read your owner's manual to learn how your vehicle's defroster settings should be used. Turn on your low beams, even during the daytime. Motorists are required to turn on their headlights anytime their windshield wipers are in continuous or intermittent use due to weather conditions. Daytime running lights are not enough. Motorists who do not comply with the law may face a fine of $25, but with fees and other associated costs, the penalty would approach $100.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication, and pet supplies.



