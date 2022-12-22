PennDOT Prepped for Winter Storm, Urges Motorists in North Central Pennsylvania to Limit Travel

​Montoursville, PA – With snow, freezing rain and extreme cold temperatures forecasted today, Thursday, December 22 into Saturday, December 24, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 is advising motorists in north central Pennsylvania to be aware of predicted conditions and limit travel if possible.

The department is prepared and has sufficient amounts of salt and anti-skid on hand. Crews will be treating roads in the region during the storm and until roads are clear.

A rapid change from rain to snow and a significant drop in temperature is anticipated Friday morning. The rapid change in temperature and expected wind gusts will create limited visibility and potential icy conditions. Extreme cold conditions will limit the effectiveness of salt to melt ice and snow. Road surfaces, bridge decks and overpasses can be icy or snow-covered.

Any travel restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting http://www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

# # #







