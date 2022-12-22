Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,707 in the last 365 days.

Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force Remind Motorists Celebrate the Holidays Safely

 Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force along with The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), and other safety partners wants to remind motorists the importance of not driving while impaired during the upcoming holidays and throughout the year. 

From Thanksgiving Day in 2021 to New Year's Day in 2022, there were 64 crashes involving an impaired driver in the Lehigh Valley (Lehigh and Northampton counties) and 162 crashes in PennDOT's District 5, which encompasses Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties. Of these crashes, 8 resulted in fatalities. 

Motorists are reminded that a variety of substances can impair someone's ability to operate a motor vehicle, and buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs can slow a driver's coordination, judgment, and reaction times, while cocaine and methamphetamine can make drivers more aggressive and reckless. Some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause extreme drowsiness, dizziness, and other side effects. Motorists should read and follow all warning labels and note any that warn against "operating heavy machinery," which includes driving a vehicle.

During the holiday period, high-visibility enforcement efforts such as roving DUI patrols and sobriety checkpoints will be conducted to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities involving impaired drivers. 

The enforcement activities are funded through PennDOT's statewide annual distribution from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). More information on impaired driving can be found at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

This is the 22nd year the Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force has been in existence, and to date, hundreds of enforcement activities have been conducted. There have been thousands of individuals tested for DUI and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. 

The task force is comprised of dozens of police departments throughout the Lehigh Valley, along with PennDOT, the business community and health care representatives. 

Media contact: Sean Brown, sebrown@pa.gov, 610-871-4556


# # #


You just read:

Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force Remind Motorists Celebrate the Holidays Safely

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.