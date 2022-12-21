When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 21, 2022 FDA Publish Date: December 21, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: The Miso Brothers Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Alpha Foods, Glendale, California (December 21, 2022) - Out of an abundance of caution, Miso Brothers, Inc. dba Alpha Foods, is voluntarily recalling its Meatless Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos due to traces of undeclared milk (Casein - a milk protein), that may pose a health risk for those with milk allergies.

The Meatless Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos were distributed nationally throughout retail stores and shipped directly to consumers who purchased our products online.

Alpha Foods Meatless Burritos and Breakfast Sandwiches with the following lot codes, located on the back of the product, are being voluntarily recalled:

Product Description Lot Number UPC Expiration Date Bac'n Scramble Breakfast Burrito 052822BSB 855099007948 5/28/2024 062022BS 6/20/2024 Meatless Sausage Breakfast Sandwich 092122MSS 810070350093 9/21/2024 >Meatless Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich 062822SCS 810070350109 6/28/2024 070722SCS 7/7/2024 Chik'n Fajita Burrito 031522CFB 855099007047 3/15/2024 041322CFB 4/13/2024 P2-22109 4/19/2024 Meatless Sausage Breakfast Burrito 081122MSB 855099007733 8/11/2024 101522MSS 10/15/2024 110222MSB 11/2/2024 Philly Burrito 072822PB 855099007023 7/28/2024 101822PB 10/18/2024 P2-22266 9/23/2024 Pizza Burrito 041422PB 855099007016 4/14/2024 Steakless Ranchero Burrito 022422SRB 855099007764 2/24/2024

To date, there have been no illnesses or allergic reactions as a result of this recall.

This recall was initiated after it was discovered, that the products containing traces of undeclared milk (Casein - a milk protein) were distributed in retail stores and delivered directly to consumers who purchased our products online. Subsequent investigation indicates that the contamination is likely to have occurred during the production of our products.

Consumers who have purchased our products with the identified lot numbers above, should not consume the products. Return the product to the place of purchase for a replacement or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Alpha Foods via email at customerservice@eatalphafoods.com.

###