Governor Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $35 Million to 48 Florida Communities for Community Development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements.

“Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for generations to come,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am proud to make these awards to 48 communities throughout the state to help them build economic resiliency and strengthen their communities.”

“DEO is proud to support Governor DeSantis’ mission to support economic resilience and growth by working hand in hand with Florida communities,” said Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle. “Today’s awards will go a long way in Florida communities, and we look forward to the positive impact these projects will make for Florida families.”

Allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the Florida Small Cities CDBG Program provides funding for housing and community development activities.

The following communities will receive an award through the Florida Small Cities CDBG Program:

Town of Astatula ($700,000) – to conduct upgrades to the town's water treatment plant to increase and improve water flow for fires and water storage for firefighting.

Town of Branford ($600,000) – to replace 336 residential water meters with Automatic Meter Read Meters and install 27 new insertion valves throughout the City.

Town of Bronson ($650,000) – to replace water meters in the city with Automatic Meter Read Meters.

City of Brooksville ($750,000) – to relocate water mains, pave streets and install street lighting, fire hydrants, and repair sidewalks.

Town of Campbellton ($600,000) – to improve the Saint Paul Memorial Park and Recreation Center as well as to construct a new downtown park in the business corridor of the town.

Town of Caryville ($600,000) – to improve two of the town’s parks and playgrounds.

City of Chiefland ($700,000) – to more than 3,600 linear feet of water mains, fire hydrants, valves, and fittings and to improve the sanitary sewer lift stations.

City of Chipley ($700,000) – to relocate and reconstruct an existing sanitary sewer lift station.

City of Cottondale ($600,000) – to remove and replace aging components of the city’s master lift station.

Crescent City ($650,000) – to replace more than 2,600 linear feet of aging water main and to install an emergency generator.

Dixie County ($750,000) – to pave approximately 1,325 linear feet of streets from NE 95 th Street south to the county.

City of Edgewater ($750,000) – to replace approximately 10,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer mains.

City of Fellsmere ($700,000) – To replace existing roadways, sidewalks, and landscaping along North Broadway Avenue to the intersection of South Broadway Avenue.

Town of Fort White ($600,000) – to rehabilitate or replace homes of nine low- to moderate-income households.

Franklin County ($700,000) – to rehabilitate or replace homes of 10 low- to moderate-income households.

Gadsden County ($750,000) – to rehabilitate or replace homes of 11 low- to moderate-income households.

Town of Grand Ridge ($600,000) – to conduct stormwater drainage improvements at the John Thomas Porter Recreational Facility.

Town of Greensboro ($650,000) – to replace 18 water meters and repave more than 5,000 linear feet of public streets.

Town of Greenwood ($600,000) – to replace more than 5,200 feet of undersized water lines along town roadways.

Hamilton County ($700,000) – to rehabilitate or replace homes of 10 low- to moderate-income households.

City of Hampton ($600,000) – to drill a replacement well, replacing casing, pumps, pipes, and related improvements.

City of Hawthorne ($650,000) – to replace aging components of the city’s master lift station.

Hernando County ($750,000) – to rehabilitate or replace homes of 11 low- to moderate-income households.

Holmes County ($4,050,000) – to rehabilitate or replace homes of 11 low- to moderate-income households; and to construct a new 1,000 linear foot roadway access, including signalization, lighting, and turn lanes a quarter mile south of I-10 on the west side of State Road 79.

Town of Interlachen ($650,000) – to replace an existing air compressor and associated piping and electrical controls.

City of Jasper ($700,000) – to conduct improvements to the city of Jasper’s Chan Bridge Sanitary Sewer Lift Station.

Town of Lady Lake ($750,000) – to pave approximately 1,900 linear feet of sidewalks within the town.

City of Lawtey ($600,000) – to install 303 water meters to include meter network, billing software, and meter system associated supporting infrastructure.

Town of Malone ($600,000) – to conduct improvements to Johnny Williams Park, including new playground equipment, shade structures, and bleachers.

City of Marianna ($700,000) – to rehabilitate two of the city’s existing water tanks.

Martin County ($750,000) – to rehabilitate or replace homes of 11 low- to moderate-income households.

City of Milton ($700,000) – to conduct improvements to nearly 4,000 linear feet of drainage structures.

City of Niceville ($700,000) – to rehabilitate or replace homes of 10 low- to moderate-income households.

Town of Noma ($600,000) – to include rehabilitation of all 50 of the town’s sewer system manholes and to repave more than 5,000 linear feet of roadways.

Town of Otter Creek ($600,000) – to conduct improvements to the town’s water treatment plant, including the installation of a new storage tank.

City of Palatka ($750,000) – to replace 2,100 linear feet of water main.

City of Palmetto ($750,000) – to rehabilitate or replace homes of 11 low- to moderate-income households.

Town of Penney Farms ($600,000) – to replace more than 2,600 linear feet of water main.

City of Sopchoppy ($600,000) – to conduct improvements to 335 linear feet of flood and drainage infrastructure.

City of Starke ($700,000) – to replace deteriorated water mains and install new fire hydrants throughout the city.

Suwannee County ($750,000) – to rehabilitate and/or replace 11 low- to moderate-income households.

City of Trenton ($650,000) – to replace aging components of the city’s existing wastewater treatment plant.

City of Umatilla ($700,000) – to replace 1,500 linear feet of two-inch water mains along city streets.

City of Waldo ($600,000) – to make upgrades to the city’s potable water system, including a new well and pump.

Town of Welaka ($600,000) – to replace all water meters and automatic read meters and rehabilitate lift station #6.

Town of Westville ($600,000) – to conduct water plant improvements including new and replaced components and upgrades.

Town of White Springs ($600,000) – to rehabilitate or replace nine low- to moderate-income households.

Town of Zolfo Springs ($700,000) – to improve the town's sewer treatment facility as well as improvements to the town’s water treatment facility.