America's Boating Channel Unveils New Look for the Holidays

Boating Safety & Boater Education Video Service Reformats Online Properties in Prep for Smart TV Debut

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In preparation for the launch of its new video on demand (VOD) app on smart TVs and just in time for the holidays, America’s Boating Channel™ has unveiled a new layout for its current online and mobile properties at AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

Viewers can now access the subject matter they seek more easily by scrolling seasons of videos aligned in rows of titled thumbnail images.

INLET DRONE VIDEOS, the newest service offering of America’s Boating Channel, is now also presented in this new way.

Subscribers can still scroll videos as previously in reverse chronological order and ranked by popularity.

To highlight this change and celebrate the holidays. America’s Boating Channel will present a reprise of its highest rated videos from Seasons One through Six as the “Featured Video of the Day” from December 26 through December 31.

America’s Boating Channel, the boating safety and boater education service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) is partnering with top safe boating video providers and aggregating boating themed television programs for its new free-to-the-user smart TV offerings -- a VOD app and linear video channel dedicated to “All Things Boating” that will debut in 2023.

America’s Boating Channel’s seventh season of original boating safety videos – featuring twelve new titles – is now also going into production.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series.

