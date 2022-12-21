COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
Company Announcement Date:
-
FDA Publish Date:
-
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Milk
Company Name:
The Miso Brothers Inc
Brand Name:
-
Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Alpha Foods, Glendale, California (December 21, 2022) - Out of an abundance of caution, Miso Brothers, Inc. dba Alpha Foods, is voluntarily recalling its Meatless Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos due to traces of undeclared milk (Casein - a milk protein), that may pose a health risk for those with milk allergies.
The Meatless Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos were distributed nationally throughout retail stores and shipped directly to consumers who purchased our products online.
Alpha Foods Meatless Burritos and Breakfast Sandwiches with the following lot codes, located on the back of the product, are being voluntarily recalled:
|Product Description
|Lot Number
|UPC
|Expiration Date
|Bac'n Scramble Breakfast Burrito
|052822BSB
|855099007948
|5/28/2024
|062022BS
|6/20/2024
|Meatless Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
|092122MSS
|810070350093
|9/21/2024
|>Meatless Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich
|062822SCS
|810070350109
|6/28/2024
|070722SCS
|7/7/2024
|Chik'n Fajita Burrito
|031522CFB
|855099007047
|3/15/2024
|041322CFB
|4/13/2024
|P2-22109
|4/19/2024
|Meatless Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|081122MSB
|855099007733
|8/11/2024
|101522MSS
|10/15/2024
|110222MSB
|11/2/2024
|Philly Burrito
|072822PB
|855099007023
|7/28/2024
|101822PB
|10/18/2024
|P2-22266
|9/23/2024
|Pizza Burrito
|041422PB
|855099007016
|4/14/2024
|Steakless Ranchero Burrito
|022422SRB
|855099007764
|2/24/2024
To date, there have been no illnesses or allergic reactions as a result of this recall.
This recall was initiated after it was discovered, that the products containing traces of undeclared milk (Casein - a milk protein) were distributed in retail stores and delivered directly to consumers who purchased our products online. Subsequent investigation indicates that the contamination is likely to have occurred during the production of our products.
Consumers who have purchased our products with the identified lot numbers above, should not consume the products. Return the product to the place of purchase for a replacement or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Alpha Foods via email at customerservice@eatalphafoods.com.
