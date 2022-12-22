Submit Release
The new administrative center of the Ahal region received the status of a city and was named "Arkadag"

22/12/2022

On December 21, 2022, at an extended meeting of the government of Turkmenistan, the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan G.Mammedova announced the adopted Resolution to classify the new, modern administrative center of the Ahal region as a city with the rights of  a district and give it the name "Arkadag".

According to the document, the administrative center of the Ahal region will be moved to the city of Arkadag. At the same time, the area in
2 thousand 370 hectares of the Goktepe district of the Ahal region passes into the administrative territory of the city of Arkadag.

This decision was made taking into account the wishes of the residents of the Ahal region and citizens of the country, the petitions of public associations and the submission of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, in accordance with the Law of Turkmenistan “On the procedure for resolving issues of the administrative-territorial structure of Turkmenistan”.

The architectural appearance of the new, modern administrative center of the Ahal region, which is being built on the initiative of the Chairman of the Milli Gengesh of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the territory of the Gokdepe district of the Ahal region, reflects the rapid socio-economic development of Turkmenistan, whereas the organization of housing provision mirrors our national heritage, spiritual values, centuries-old rich historical and cultural traditions of our people.

