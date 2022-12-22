The 14th meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees for Economic Cooperation was held in Tokyo

22/12/2022

On December 22, 2022, the 14th joint meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees for Economic Cooperation was held in Tokyo. To participate in the work of this forum, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs R. Meredov arrived in Japan on a working visit.

At the beginning of the work, the Turkmen side made a brief review of the general state of bilateral trade and economic relations. It was emphasized that over the past few years, with the participation of Japanese companies in Turkmenistan, several large facilities in the field of gas chemistry and energy have been implemented and put into operation.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on various issues in the field of trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan.

Successful development of cooperation in such sectors and areas as transport, electricity, industry, water management, finance and ecology was emphasized.

Besides that, much attention was paid to the expansion of partnership interaction in the field of education and healthcare.

During the meeting, a solid package of documents was signed between the leading state concerns of Turkmenistan and Japanese companies in such areas as the chemical industry, gas industry, transport and water management.

Following the joint meeting, the Protocol was signed.