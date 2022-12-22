Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,726 in the last 365 days.

Leadership Development Experts Tracy Spears and Wally Schmader Release Third Edition of Popular Leadership Guide

Know What Exceptional Leaders Know in 2023

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's workplace vitality depends on new skills, strategies, and ideas for middle management and C-suite teams. Perhaps no one understands these complexities more than the co-founders of Exceptional Leaders Lab, Tracy Spears and Wally Schmader, whose teachings and books have influenced tens of thousands.  

"This book can transform your career," states Jim Stovall, New York Times best-selling author of Passport to Success, The Art of Optimism, and The Ultimate Gift, adapted into a major motion picture from 20th Century Fox.

Elinor Stutz, international bestselling author of The Wish, Inspired Business, Hired! and Nice Girls DO Get the Sale, adds: "Any company wishing to improve their bottom line should make the book, What Exceptional Leaders Know, mandatory reading prior to anyone being offered a management position. The book will be a wise choice for entrepreneurs as well."

Readers will find information they can begin using right away to become a much more effective and influential leader. Recommendations are organized into six sections, each focused on a key set of high-level leadership skills: self-awareness, active learning, coaching, temperament, influence, and leadership reset. In addition, dozens of strategies are a convenient grab-and-go of snappy notes at the end of each chapter.

Purchase the third edition of What Exceptional Leaders Know now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or your local indie. Tracy and Wally are available to coach you into an exceptional leader. For leadership video training and speaker bookings, contact Melissa Siemens at Melissa@ExceptionalLeadersLab.com. 

Contact Information:
Melissa Siemens
Exceptional Leaders Lab
melissa@exceptionalleaderslab.com

Related Images






Image 1: What Exceptional Leaders Know


Third Edition



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


What Exceptional Leaders Know

What Exceptional Leaders Know

You just read:

Leadership Development Experts Tracy Spears and Wally Schmader Release Third Edition of Popular Leadership Guide

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.