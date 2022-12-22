Media Advisory: West Virginia Division of Highways Releases Time Lapse Video of Donald M Legg Memorial Bridge Main Span Lowering

Bridge and Project Facts: The Donald M Legg Memorial Bridge opened to traffic in 1962. It has served the community for 60 years.

An increase in traffic between Charleston and Huntington on I-64 has created bottlenecks and backups on the bridge as the community continued to grow.

Governor Jim Justice's Roads to Prosperity program made it possible to replace the bridge and widen the interstate.

The new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge, constructed under the Roads to Prosperity program, opened on Friday, October 28, 2022.

The Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge currently carries both westbound and eastbound traffic.

When the old Donald M Legg Memorial Bridge is gone, a new one will be built in its place. The Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge will carry westbound traffic and the new Donald M Legg Memorial Bridge, its twin, will carry eastbound.

There are multiple interstate widening and interchange projects occurring on I-64 as part of the Roads to Prosperity program. The projects will allow growth and economic development through the region, while improving safety for drivers.

The section of the Donald M Legg Memorial Bridge lowered on December 21, 2022 weighed approximately 1,720,000 pounds. ​

