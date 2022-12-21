A solemn meeting of the President of Kazakhstan takes place

UZBEKISTAN, December 21 - A solemn ceremony of the official meeting of the President of Kazakhstan, who is in Uzbekistan on a state visit, took place at the International Congress Center in Tashkent.

Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the podium. The national anthems of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were played. The heads of state paid tribute to the state flag of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The leaders introduced the members of the official delegations to each other. After taking pictures together, the heads of state moved to the hall for negotiations in a contracted format.

Source: UzA