President of Kazakhstan plants a tree on the Alley of Honored Guests

UZBEKISTAN, December 21 - As part of the state visit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in the presence of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, planted a tree on the Alley of Honored Guests at Kuksaroy Residence.

The ceremony has become a symbol of the beginning of a new era in relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the firm intentions of the heads of state to further strengthen the strategic partnership and alliance of the two countries for the benefit of the two fraternal peoples.

The main events of the state visit of the Leader of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan will take place tomorrow, December 22.

High-level talks will take place, following which the signing of historically important agreements is expected. A joint launch of large investment projects and a briefing for media representatives are envisaged.

Source: UzA

