Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Kazakhstan is our closest and most reliable partner

UZBEKISTAN, December 21 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks in a contracted format.

The President of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated his Kazakh counterpart and the multinational people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day, which is celebrated in the country on December 16.

The leaders expressed confidence that the talks at the highest level would undoubtedly give a new powerful impetus to the development of a multifaceted strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The President of Uzbekistan noted that Kazakhstan is the closest and most reliable partner of Uzbekistan.

“Uzbeks and Kazakhs are not just close neighbors, but brothers, connected by a common historical heritage, cultural and spiritual values.

This is our priceless wealth, and we value it. I am sure we have a common destiny and a common future”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized.

The talks' key topics were enhancing collaboration in politics, trade, economics, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, water, and other areas.

It was noted that over the past six years, significant progress had been achieved in all areas of cooperation. Contacts are maintained regularly between governments, ministries, and agencies, as well as regions of the two countries.

The heads of state noted with satisfaction the dynamically growing volume of mutual trade, which has come close to $5 billion. Major cooperation projects are being successfully implemented.

Views were exchanged on regional and international agendas. Issues of ensuring the stable development of Central Asia were discussed.

The firm intention to continue further mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of multilateral structures was confirmed.

