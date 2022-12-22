Submit Release
CCAC to only receive declarations of assets and interests by appointment from tomorrow

MACAU, December 22 - 　Due to the change in the novel coronavirus epidemic situations and effective adjustment of manpower, the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division of the CCAC will only accept declarations of assets and interests by appointment from tomorrow (23rd December) until 30th December. Walk-in submissions will not be accepted.

　The CCAC reminds that whoever enters its headquarters, offices and branch offices must wear face masks at all times, show their Health Code and go through temperature screening.

