Public Comment on Proposed 1.0 Percent Alternate Assessment Participation Extension Waiver

Raleigh, NC

Notice is hereby given that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) will submit a request for waiver of section 34 C.F.R §200.6(c)(2) as it requires State Education Agencies to adhere to a 1.0 percent cap for the total number of students assessed Statewide in a subject area using an alternate assessment. Specifically, the state anticipates that it will exceed the cap under paragraph (c)(2) with respect to any subject for which assessments are administered under §200.2(a)(1) in any school year, and is requesting, pursuant to 34 C.F.R §200.6(c)(4), that the Secretary waive the cap for the relevant subject for one year.

Any individual or organization may submit written comments on the proposed waiver pursuant to 34 C.F.R. §200.6(c)(4). Written comments shall be accepted through January 21, 2023.

Proposed 1.0 Percent Participation Extension Waiver

Interested persons may submit their written comments by January 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM using the link below:

