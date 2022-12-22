Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,726 in the last 365 days.

Stingray Launches Free, Ad-supported TV Channels with Amazon Freevee and Samsung TV Plus

Stingray Music, Stingray Naturescape and Stingray CMusic, expand distribution

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced the launch of free ad-supported TV channels Stingray Music, Stingray Naturescape and Stingray CMusic with two major OTT providers: Freevee (US) and Samsung TV Plus (Austria, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland). These distribution agreements grow Stingray’s audience over new platforms in new territories and add millions of potential viewers.

With this announcement, Stingray confirms a new partnership with Freevee and solidifies existing relationship with Samsung TV Plus. Stingray’s free ad-supported TV channels (FAST channels) offer audiences a way to access music and lifestyle content at no extra cost through free streaming services. Stingray’s content does not require additional subscriptions since it is fully supported by ads. Now, more than ever, Stingray’s offering reaches an even wider audience looking for quality entertainment.

“What attracts the world’s biggest entertainment content providers to Stingray’s music and lifestyle services is our expert curation and adaptability to varied platforms as technologies and audience needs evolve,” said David Purdy, President, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. "We are thrilled to launch our free, ad-supported TV channels with new and existing partners to drive organic revenues and connect with an even bigger audience. With these new distribution agreements, we have increased our worldwide reach potential by millions of viewers.”

Fast Channels highlights

  • Stingray Music offers audio channels curated by expert programmers in all the most popular genres including rock, pop, country and hip-hop. The service is carried by Freevee and Samsung TV Plus.

  • Stingray Naturescape offers an escape to a world of stunning nature scenes, all set to peaceful soundtracks. The channel is carried by Freevee.

  • Stingray CMusic is the only channel dedicated to modernizing classical music on television by presenting great works in a music video format. The channel is carried by Samsung TV Plus.

About Stingray  
Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has over 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com

For more information, please contact:  
  
Frédérique Gagnier  
Public Relations Manager  
Stingray  
fgagnier@stingray.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Stingray Launches Free, Ad-supported TV Channels with Amazon Freevee and Samsung TV Plus

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.