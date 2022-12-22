Announcing the launch of pixiv's time-limited event 'myBESTpixiv2022', where users can look back on and share their activities over the past year

pixiv will be posting the cumulative total of works posted and the most popular search rankings for 2022.

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pixiv, a platform operated by pixiv, Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo, Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda) is a site where creators can upload illustrations, manga, and novels. pixiv is now launching a time-limited event, "myBESTpixiv2022", where all users can look back on the past year through their 2022 browsing and posting activities on pixiv.

Users can take a look back on 2022 through their own pixiv user data

"myBESTpixiv2022" is an event whereby users who posted work or browsed work on pixiv in 2022 can look back on their activities throughout the year. A special site is available where users can log in with their pixiv IDs to view their activities history, the work they posted that was most viewed by others, the tags they viewed the most this year, and the work they viewed the most times this year, and generate a card summarizing their activities over the past year.

The cards can be shared on social media or saved as image files. pixiv hopes that all users will have fun looking back on the various ways they enjoyed creative activities on pixiv over the past year.

Event period

Wednesday, Dec. 21, to Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:59 pm JST

To learn more, please check the special page.

myBESTpixiv2022 special page:

https://www.pixiv.net/special/mybestpixiv2022?utm_source=pixiv&utm_medium=content-text&utm_campaign=mybestpixiv&utm_content=press

*Users who would like to make cards on the special page must log in with their pixiv accounts

Sharing activities on pixiv in the year 2022

pixiv will also announce its overall user status for 2022 on the myBESTpixiv2022 special page. The cumulative total of works posted in 2022 will be announced, as well as the number of creators who posted, the most-searched tags, and other stats.

pixiv extends heartfelt gratitude to the more than 25 million users in Japan and around the world who used the service in 2022.

To achieve its mission of "making creative activities more fun", pixiv is planning many initiatives to support creators in the coming year, 2023.

■pixiv https://www.pixiv.net/about.php?lang=en

pixiv Inc., provides creator-oriented social networking businesses focused on "communication through artwork". pixiv launched its service in September 2007, focusing on "making creative activities more fun", by offering creators a dedicated space to post and share their work (illustrations, manga, and novels). Currently, there are more than 84 million registered users registered on the service.

■pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda

Established: July 25, 2005

Inquiries: Muramatsu and Takahashi

Email: info@pixiv.co.jp

Contact Information:

Nana Shimazaki

editor, pixivision

info@pixiv.co.jp



