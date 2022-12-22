New film: How can artificial intelligence contribute to Agenda 2030?

In this film, Henrik Carlsen, Co-Director of Mistra Geopolitics at SEI, Lena Sellgren at Business Sweden and Fredrik Heintz at Linköping University – experts within the Mistra Geopolitics programme – discuss the geopolitics of emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and the importance of foresight.
