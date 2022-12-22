Rapidly Increasing Prevalence of Heart-Related Disorders Fuelling Demand for Bioprosthetics to Reach a Market Valuation of US$ 16.30 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

Rapid Developments in the Healthcare Industry across the World Are Boosting the Sales of Bioprosthetics

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioprosthetics market is valued at US$ 5.74 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 16.30 billion by 2033, according to this new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Bioprosthetics are made from parts taken from humans or other species’ bodies and are used as medical implants. Bioprostheses have made great strides in recent years; however, their fundamental trait remains - they degrade until they are eliminated by the host body.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8148

A neotissue will eventually grow in the recipient's place of the bioprosthesis due to the biomaterial's progressive degradation, totally replacing it over time. The ultimate goal of bioprosthetics is to induce angiogenesis, attract growth factors, and regenerate a tissue that is appropriately structured and has properties resembling those of healthy tissue in addition to the restoration of the injured area.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for bioprosthetics is expected to increase at a CAGR of 11% from 2023-2033.

China’s market for bioprosthetics is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 16% during the projected period.

Sales of xenografts are expected to rise at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Demand for allografts is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 10% during the next 10 years.

Winning Strategy

Leading companies in the bioprosthetics market are highly focused on developing advanced technologies to help in the treatment process without any drawbacks.

U.K.-based AorTech International Plc. is focused on the commercialization of its cutting-edge biomedical polymer technologies, parts, and medical equipment. The company is strongly focused on developing advanced medical products with high-performance technology.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8148

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the bioprosthetics market are Aortech International Plc, Braile Biomedica, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Ethicon, Inc., Humacyte, Inc., JenaValve Technology GmbH, and Labcor Laboratorios Ltd.

Leading companies in the bioprosthetics market are strongly investing in R&D and producing advanced bio-implants as well as they are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies to earn more income.

Aortic disease-focused cardiac and vascular surgery company CryoLife, Inc. announced in January 2022 that it would change its name and brand to Artivion, Inc. with immediate effect. The company's new name and brand, which are derived from the words "aorta," "innovation," and "vision," reflect its evolution to focus on offering cutting-edge solutions to surgeons who treat patients with aortic diseases.



Key Companies Profiled

Aortech International Plc

Braile Biomedica, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Ethicon, Inc.

Humacyte, Inc.

JenaValve Technology GmbH

Labcor Laboratorios Ltd.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

LifeCell International

Get Full Access of Complete Report:



https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8148



It is anticipated that the demand for bioprosthetics will expand rapidly due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as coronary and peripheral artery diseases, rheumatic heart disease, and correspondingly the desire for extended alleviation. The rate of implant rejection is significantly lower than that of synthetic implants since bioprosthetic implants are constructed of biological materials. The market for bioprosthetics is also being fuelled due to the rapidly increasing aging population and an increase in degenerative heart illnesses.

Hybrid tissue-engineered bioprostheses, which use non-biodegradable cultured tissue scaffolds, have advanced due to new technological developments and creative inventions. As an alternative to biodegradable tissue-engineered prosthetics, these hybrid tissue-engineered bioprostheses have great resistance and durability. The development of new touch-enabled bio-prosthetic technology will change this industry and enable many patients with few functional restoration alternatives to lead relatively normal lives.

Key Segments Covered in Bioprosthetics Industry Research

By Type: Allograft Xenograft Porcine Bovine

By Application: Cardiovascular Plastic Surgeries Wound Healing

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bioprosthetics market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (allograft, xenograft, porcine, bovine) and application (cardiovascular, plastic surgeries, wound healing), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Market - The scoliosis treatment, traditionally done by spine fusion surgery involved placement of rods, screws, and hooks with a long incision running along spinal columns is being replaced by fusionless scoliosis surgery owing to the clinical developments for smaller incisions and ease for patients. The fusionless scoliosis surgery market is driven with such needs for improved and better scoliosis treatment.

Eye Socket Implants Market - The global Eye socket Implants market is expected to see remarkable growth in the forecast period due to increase in work-related eye injuries. Increase in the number of patients drives the overall eye socket implants market. Higher adoption of surgeries in higher economic regions propels the eye socket implants market. Others factors like increasing prevalence and incidence of eye-related disease, changing lifestyle pattern are the factors which are fuelling the growth of the global eye socket Implants market.

Cox 2 Inhibitors Market - The high adoption rate of cox 2 inhibitors, such as aspirin pain killer, is one of the major factors, driving the growth of cox 2 inhibitors market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and other diseases, is expected to increase the growth of cox 2 inhibitors market. Increasing awareness of physical activities can lead to sports injury, which can also be expected to drive the cox 2 inhibitors market.

Cardiovascular OCT Imaging Market - The cardiovascular OCT imaging market are the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease owing to unhealthy food habits and the growing burden of coronary heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases result in the death of approximately 15-21% of patients, of which about 31% to 42% of people are affected by coronary heart disease. The continuously growing incidence of diabetes is fuelling the demand for cardiovascular OCT imaging.

Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market - Global sales of lewy body dementia treatment were valued at over US$ 3,500 Mn in 2018, in line with wide-spread prevalence of lewy body dementia and subsequent need for effective treatment. Cholinesterase inhibitors, valued at over US$ 2,100 Mn in 2018, will continue to remain the most lucrative category, followed by antipsychotic drugs. The minimal side effects associated with these two drug types are among the key reasons fuelling demand for these products.