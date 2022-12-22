The Villages Of Apex Hosts Holiday Festivities

/EIN News/ -- APEX, N.C., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa HRW (HRW), a leading provider of community management services throughout North Carolina, and The Villages of Apex recently hosted several holiday events. First was the community’s annual holiday open house. Students from Thales Academy Apex sang at the event before going Christmas caroling throughout the community. Santa Claus also made an appearance, so the kids had an opportunity to meet him, get a picture taken, and give him their holiday wish lists around the Christmas tree.

The Villages of Apex also hosted a holiday themed gingerbread house contest. Nineteen residents entered homemade gingerbread houses in the contest with the first, second, and third place winners each winning a Target gift card. Sergeant Prince, Officer Carter and Officer Ragland from the Apex Police Department served as judges for the event. Following the event, all the contest entrants graciously donated their gingerbread works of art to the Spring Arbor assisted living community in Apex to help brighten the spirits of their residents.

“The Villages of Apex go all out in their efforts to foster a spirit of holiday cheer throughout the entire Apex community,” said Associa HRW Branch President Keith Marine, CMCA®, AMS®. “They are a highly valued community partner and we are extremely pleased and honored to help spread their message of hope and goodwill.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachments

Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com