Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship returns to Downtown Frederick on December 26

This annual tradition celebrates Frederick's tradition of religious diversity, local history, and the holiday season.

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) December 22, 2022

Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship in Downtown Frederick makes its return to Downtown Frederick on the evening of December 26. This annual tradition celebrates Frederick's tradition of religious diversity, local history, and the holiday season. As the sun begins to set, visitors can enter many of Frederick's famous clustered spire churches. At eleven sites, guests will be welcomed with special programs, angelic choirs, and nativity scenes from 4PM-9PM. The event returns to an in-person format after the 2020 and 2021 editions were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the self-guided tour, visitors experience three centuries of American architecture and history. The program has grown over the years, and today visitors enjoy tours, interpretations, and music performed by vocalists, piano, organ or instrumentalists - with some sites offering complimentary coffee and hot chocolate. Congregational members act as hosts to greet visitors and answer questions about the history of the churches. The tour is traditionally held the first weekday after Christmas.

The Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship is made possible through the generous support of Brewer's Alley, Everedy Square & Shab Row, Roy Rogers, and Plamondon Hospitality Partners in partnership with Visit Frederick.

Event information can be found at: https://www.visitfrederick.org/events/annual-events/historic-houses-of-worship/

For more information about the tour, please visit http://www.visitfrederick.org, contact the Frederick Visitor Center at 1-800-999-3613, 301-600-4047, or email jwynn@fredco-md.net.

Visit Frederick is the recognized Destination Marketing Organization for Frederick City and Frederick County, Maryland. It operates the Frederick Visitor Center and related Visit Frederick programs that include Destination Marketing and Group Tour Marketing. For more information about Visit Frederick, visit http://www.visitfrederick.org or call 301-600-4047.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/candlelight_tour_of_historic_houses_of_worship_returns_to_downtown_frederick_on_december_26/prweb19089010.htm