University of Medicine and Health Sciences Presents "Women's Cancer Awareness: Doctors Discuss Ovarian, Cervical, and Breast Cancer Screening"

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences, (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, has published the video recording of its recent panel discussion, "Women's Cancer Awareness: Doctors Discuss Ovarian, Cervical, and Breast Cancer Screening." The event featured two UMHS alumni focused on women's health: Dr. Miriam Bernstein (MD, MPH 2016), OB/GYN at Oneida Healthcare in New York, and Dr. Laura Tafuri (MD 2016), OB/GYN Resident at Bridgeport Hospital-New Haven Health, Connecticut. They were joined by Dr. Natalie Osborne, General Surgeon at Joseph N. France General Hospital in St. Kitts. UMHS hosted the talk to raise awareness of critical screenings, identify common warning signs, and share ways to support people after a cancer diagnosis. A recording of the event has been posted to the UMHS Live Events and Meetings page.

UMHS organized the event for current and prospective medical students. While research has led to innovative treatment options and improved survival rates, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. During the discussion, the doctors described common cancers affecting women, the importance of learning family history in identifying high-risk patients, and how to encourage patients to take charge of their health.

"We're seeing breast cancer earlier and earlier. I ask about family history. Even when my mom was diagnosed, there were things I didn't know about our family history," said Dr. Laura Tafuri. "We tell women to start mammograms at 40, but if there's a family history of cancer, get screened earlier."

The doctors also discussed common warning signs of breast, uterine and ovarian cancer that patients and their healthcare providers should never ignore.

"I tell my patients: know what your breasts feel like. Any changes that last longer than a week, call your doctor," said Dr. Miriam Bernstein. "Ovarian cancer has very nondescript symptoms. You lose weight but your belly gets bigger. Call your doctor if that happens. And if your doctor isn't listening to you, find a new one."

The National Cancer Institute estimates that one out of three women will be diagnosed with cancer during her lifetime. While that statistic is sobering, advancements in early detection and innovative treatment options have advancements in treatment have lowered the mortality rates for certain cancers - including breast cancer. The doctors addressed how to best support women after learning of a cancer diagnosis and why it's incumbent on physicians to constantly strive to better understand the disease to continue to improve patient outcomes.

``People will put their lives into your hands, literally," said Dr. Natalie Osborne. "Medicine is a calling. We have to continuously learn because people are depending on us.'

About UMHS

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information, visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/.

