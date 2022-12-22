Drip Irrigation Market to Hit USD 9.37 Billion by 2026 | With 9.3% CAGR

Pune, India, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drip irrigation market size is projected to reach USD 9.37 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing number of farming activities will bode well for the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Drip Irrigation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019–2026," the market was worth USD 4.63 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Covered in the Drip Irrigation Market Report:

Lindsay Corporation

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

Rain Bird Corporation

Sistema Azud

Netafim Limited

The Toro Company

Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.

Metzer Group

Antelco Pty Ltd.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drip-irrigation-market-102684

Worldwide COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Drip irrigation is used across several agricultural practises for water distribution purposes. The ability of a drip irrigation system to minimize water wastage as well as maximize the amount of nutrient consumed by the crops, is a major factor why this concept has gained massive popularity in recent years. The massive investments in the R&D of new products will constitute an increase in the overall drip irrigation market size in the coming years. The presence of numerous agricultural subsidies will contribute to the growing adoption of drip irrigation systems across the world. Moreover, the emphasis on adoption of sustainable farming and agricultural practices will aid the growth of the market. The growing demand for a highly efficient agricultural produce will create a subsequent demand for drip irrigation systems across the world.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing number of product launches has emerged in favor of market growth. Due to the constantly rising demand for drip irrigation systems across the world, several companies are looking to invest hugely in the development of advanced concepts.

Browse a Detailed Summary of This Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drip-irrigation-market-102684

The adoption of modern technologies has yielded a few exceptional products in recent years. In August 2019, Rivulis Irrigation announced the launch of a new product for drip irrigation system. The company introduced ‘Manna,' a satellite-based software solution that will be used in drip irrigation systems across the country. The company's latest product will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Agricultural Activities to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing drip irrigation market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to generate the highest revenue in the coming years. The increasing number of farming and agricultural activities in several countries across this region will aid the growth of the market. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 2.08 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Quick Buy - Drip Irrigation Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102684

Market Segments:

By Component

Emitters

Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

Pressure pumps

Filters

Valves

Others

By Crop Type

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Landscape and Turf

Others

By Application

By Region

Industry Developments:

November 2019: The government of Tamil Nadu, India, announced an increase in the subsidy amount for farmers who are engaged in drip irrigation-based sugarcane farming.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/drip-irrigation-market-102684

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Center Pivot, Lateral Move, Micro sprinklers, Others), By Crop (Cereals, Oilseed and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf and Ornamentals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Nematicides Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fumigant (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, and Others), Organophosphates, Carbamates, Bionematicide), By Application Method (Irrigation, Fumigation, Seed Treatment), By Application (Agricultural, Non-agricultural) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: