$1.3 Billion Worldwide Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbiotec, Abcam, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Creative Diagnostics

The global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market size reached US$ 984.81 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,351.73 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.42% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Million) in 2021 Million984.81 Million Forecasted Market Value (Million) by 2027 Million1351.73 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Mammalian polyclonal immunoglobulins (IgG) antibody refers to antigens or vaccinations that are manufactured through inoculation of various mammals, including mice, rabbits, and goats. During this procedure, an antigen is administered via injectable into the mammal body to activate the B-lymphocytes that supply IgG.

These antibodies are used in labeling reagents in multiple immunoassay tests, including enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blot tests, immunoradiometric assay (IRMA), and radioimmunoassay (RIA). Apart from this, the process does not require skilled professionals to produce large batches of vaccinations.

Mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody helps create multiple therapeutics, diagnose various ailments, and perform antibody identification and flow cytometry. As a result, they find extensive applications in biochemical research to detect denatured proteins and examine diseases and their treatments. At present, they are commercially available in cardiac, metabolic, and renal marker product variants.

Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders, including cancer and autoimmune ailments, and the rising need for antibodies for multiple immunoassay tests and therapeutic and analytical applications in research settings are primarily driving the market growth.

In line with this, significant investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies by governments to formulate effective novel vaccinations and injectables through advanced technologies are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the ongoing innovation of creative mammalian antibodies by biopharma organizations for quality control (QC) is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the escalating biomarkers approval and their extensive usage by clinicians for accurate and rapid diagnosis of B-cell lymphoma and leukemia are supporting the market growth. Apart from this, significant enhancements in the healthcare infrastructure and research and development (R&D) activities to enhance antibody efficacy are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbiotec Inc., Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., Geno Technology Inc., Merck KGaA, Proteintech Group Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Goat

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Rabbit

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Horse

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Mouse

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Cardiac Markers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Metabolic Markers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Renal Markers

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 ELISA

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Immunoturbidimetry

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Immunoelectrophoresis

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Antibody Identification

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Immunohistochemistry

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Immunocytochemistry

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Western Blotting

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Diagnostic Centers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Academic and Research Institutes

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abbiotec Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Abcam plc

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Creative Diagnostics

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Geno Technology Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Merck KGaA

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Proteintech Group Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

