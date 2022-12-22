Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,648 in the last 365 days.

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") HRMY, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that President and CEO, John C. Jacobs will present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. PT/ 7:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/

About Harmony Biosciences
At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Luis Sanay, CFA
445-235-8386
lsanay@harmonybiosciences.com 

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-420-7888
cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301708655.html

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

You just read:

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.