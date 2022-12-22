Clarity Initiates Airborne Magnetometer Survey on the Lithium381 Property

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Metals Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CMET, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. (“Axiom”) to carry out an airborne Triaxial Mag survey over the Lithium381 property.



This helicopter-borne survey will be conducted with a specially designed GEM Systems GSMP 35A Airborne Potassium Vapor high-resolution magnetometers mounted on a non-magnetic stinger in a triaxial array. The approximately 160-line km survey is laid out using 75 m line spacing and will be conducted over the entire property to provide a high-resolution map for locating any structural or lithological breaks which may be indicative for the presence of lithium bearing pegmatites.

James Rogers CEO of Clarity comments “The project area has a lack of outcrop and building a base of high-resolution geophysical data such as that from this Triaxial Magnetometer and the already underway Induced Polarization Survey will help our team to define targets for additional follow up. The combination of resistivity highs and magnetic lows in part correspond to granitic pegmatite dykes and bodies at the adjacent Allkem Limited’s James Bay Lithium feasibility stage lithium project.”

The Lithium381 Property

The Property is located in Northern Quebec, Canada, approximately 3 km from the James Bay Road and the service station at KM381 which provides infrastructure to the local area.

The 21 mineral claims comprising the 1107 ha property are contiguous with Allkem Limited’s James Bay Lithium Property hosting a deposit with Indicated resources of 40.8 Mt @1.40% Li 2 O. The James Bay Lithium deposit is a lithium bearing pegmatite, which is slated to start construction in Q1 2023. (Source: Allkem Feasibility Study filed by Allkem on SEDAR on January 11, 2022).

The Property has not previously been explored for lithium bearing pegmatites but is underlain primarily by amphibolite facies metasedimentary and minor metavolcanic rocks of the Lower Eastmain Group of the Eastmain Greenstone belt in the northeastern part of the Superior Province; the same host rocks of the adjacent James Bay Lithium Deposit.

Quebec has become a favourable jurisdiction for critical mineral exploration investment with its ‘2030 Plan for a Green Economy’ targeting a reduction in carbon emissions as well as its ‘Plan for Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals (2020-2025)’ which includes commitments to share financial risk and plans to improve infrastructure for projects in Northern Quebec.

Clarity recently entered into an option agreement to earn an undivided 50% right, title, ownership and beneficial interest of the Lithium381 Property from Genius Metals Inc., an arm’s length public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) (See Clarity news release of Dec 7, 2022).

Qualified Person



Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the technical information in this news release.



About Axiom



AXIOM EXPLORATION GROUP LTD. is an employee-owned private company with its corporate head office located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Established in 2011, AXIOM GROUP is a technology focused, vertically integrated, consulting firm providing a diverse set of technical services within, and integrated across, each of our 5 main divisions: Exploration, Geophysics & Geomatics, Environment, Applied Analytics & Energy Services. These core divisions are supported by our in-house R&D, AI and ML technology.

To learn more about Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. visit www.axiomex.com

About Clarity



Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration project generator company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. Clarity’s exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CMET”.

Clarity recently entered into an option agreement to acquire 50% of the Lithium381 Project adjacent to Allkem Limited’s (“Allkem”) James Bay Lithium feasibility stage project. See Clarity news release dated December 7, 2022.

The Company was also recently assigned an option to acquire 100% of the Fecteau project located in the prolific Abitibi gold belt adjacent to Osisko Mining’s Windfall project. See Clarity news release dated November 22, 2022.

Additionally, Clarity has title on several early-stage projects in British Columbia and Newfoundland:

Empirical Gold Copper Molybdenite Property (10,518 ha) – Lillooet, B.C.

Tyber Gold Copper Silver Property (928 ha) – Southeast Vancouver Island, B.C.

Gretna Green Gold Copper Silver Property (1,331 ha) - Port Alberni, Vancouver Island, B.C.

Harp Lake Nickel Property (3,452 ha) – Labrador, NL

Eddies Cove MVT Property (450 ha) –NW Newfoundland

Hare Bay Nickel Property (750 ha) –NW Newfoundland

To learn more about Clarity Metals Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

