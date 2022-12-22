Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,632 in the last 365 days.

DZS to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced that management will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10th and 11th, 2023.

Event: 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: January 11, 2023
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City
Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participants: CFO, Misty Kawecki, CTO Andrew Bender

A webcast of the Needham presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dzsi.com/.

About DZS
DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.
DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation
DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/


Investor Inquiries:
Ted Moreau
Vice President, Investor Relations
IR@DZSi.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

DZS to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.