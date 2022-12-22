DZS to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced that management will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10th and 11th, 2023.



Event: 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: January 11, 2023

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participants: CFO, Misty Kawecki, CTO Andrew Bender

A webcast of the Needham presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dzsi.com/.

