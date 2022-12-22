Top Reasons why Davao Medical School Foundation is Preferred by International Students
Ranked No 1 Medical University In PHILIPPINES World class Exposure with Affordable CostCHENNAI, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE BLUE RAY OF LIGHT SHINED BRIGHT IN THE COASTAL REGION OF DAVAO CITY
Davao Medical School foundation celebrated their 19th Graduation on 20th November 2022. The Indian students had a biggest barrier in aspiring their Dreams of Becoming a Doctor because the ratio of Medical College Seat availability is to Number of applicants is at a ratio of 4:95. Indian students face this biggest struggle of fulfilling their Dreams
NEW GUIDELINES AS PER NMC (National Medical Commission) Guidelines.
Key Points to Qualify NMC’s Registration in INDIA.
1. Any Country you go for UG Medicine should be In ENGLISH Medium.
2. The college where you Pursue the Duration Should be 54 Months of Education
3. Followed by 54 Months of Education additional 12 months of Internship is mandatory in the same Hospital where you Pursue Medicine
4. After completing the course Returning back to India you must appear for NExT exam and qualifying Next Exam you must do an internship in Indian University.
5. Any country you go and study should be ready to give you a License to Practice as it gives the same license as a local Citizen.
Having said all the above points’ only country which standardizes and overcomes all the above claws is Commission of Higher Education (CHED) accrediting commission for PHILIPPINES. Above all the other Colleges who recruit students for MBBS course DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION is top pick, Epicentre, Centre of attraction because of its Infrastructure, Education techniques and food Facility.
Curriculum Pattern:
While the Philippines' educational model is based on the US, India follows the British system. In contrast to private colleges in India, private colleges in the Philippines are still more affordable. Additionally, there is no capitation charge for admissions, which is a bonus.
Why Choose DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION
Cadavers: A dead human body that is used by medical professionals as part of their education to learn about anatomy and dissect cadavers.
• World-class facilities, such as smart classrooms;
• A virtual human body (i.e., a digitalized human body dissection instrument for extremely realistic genuine anatomy view).
• There is a 3D simulation lab and an anatomy lab with the newest technology to ensure that the students may have hands-on sessions during the training time.
• Modernized laboratory with numerous specialisations for performing work that requires a comprehensive knowledge practical experience.
• A large computer lab with high-speed Wi-Fi internet access that is always available to the kids. A team learning centre.
DMSF also boasts of a sizable book library with an extensive collection of thousands of books, e-books, and pamphlets, making it the perfect location for students to complete their assignments while expanding their knowledge.
The DMSF hostel is enormous and Fully Facilitated rooms, with well decorated and air-conditioned rooms. Within the hostel complex, there is a ground and a food court as well.
The Davao Medical School Foundation offers the best option for MBBS in the Philippines. With its world-class facilities and experienced faculty, it is no wonder that students from all over the world choose to study here. Davao Medical School Foundation has a long history of producing excellent doctors. Its graduates have gone on to become leaders in their field, both in the Philippines and abroad. The school has a strong commitment to excellence and it shows in its alumni. If you are looking for the best option for MBBS in the Philippines, look no further than Davao Medical School Foundation.
What is Davao Medical School Foundation?
Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) is a highly reputable institution for medical education in the Philippines. It is located in Davao City, which is the largest city on Mindanao Island. DMSF offers a Five year & Six Months MBBS program that is recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or NMC, WHO, ECFMG. The curriculum is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in basic medical sciences, clinical skills, and research.
DMSF has a long history of producing quality doctors who are committed to serving the community. The school has an excellent reputation for its teaching and research facilities. It is also well-known for its high standards of clinical care. DMSF graduates are highly sought after by employers due to their excellent academic records and clinical skills.
Why is Davao Medical School Foundation the best option for MBBS in the Philippines?
There are many reasons why Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) is the best option for MBBS in the Philippines. DMSF is an accredited medical school by the Commission on Higher Education of the Philippines, which is the country's highest educational accreditation body.
Davao Medical School Foundation has been consistently ranked as one of the top medical schools in the Philippines. In fact, it was ranked as the no .1 nationwide by Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) .
Davao Medical School Foundation offers quality education at an affordable cost. The total tuition fee for the entire MBBS program is only PHP 1,600,000, which is very reasonable compared to other medical schools in the Philippines. There are also many scholarships and financial assistance programs available for qualified students.
The school has a state-of-the-art teaching hospital, which provides students with ample opportunity to gain clinical experience and learn from expert faculty members. The hospital is also equipped with modern facilities and equipment to provide quality patient care.
Davao Medical School Foundation has produced many successful graduates who are now practicing medicine in various parts of the world. With its excellent academic programs and affordable tuition fees, DMSF is definitely your best option for MBBS in the Philippines!
What are the requirements to study at Davao Medical School Foundation?
In order to be eligible to study at Davao Medical School Foundation, you must have completed high school or equivalent, and have a bachelor's degree in any discipline. You must also take and pass the National Medical Admission Test (NMAT). In addition, you must meet the following requirements if you are from India:
1. Acquired 50% in 12th Standard or Equivalent to A level of education
2. Cleared the Domestic Countries Mandatory Entrance Exams
3. Secured 40 Percentile in NMAT Examination
How to apply to Davao Medical School Foundation
Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) is one of the most popular options for students seeking to study medicine in the Philippines. The school is located in Davao City, which is the largest city on the island of Mindanao.
DMSF offers a 5.6-year MBBS program that is recognized by the Philippine government and accredited by the Commission on Higher Education. The school also has a strong clinical training program, with students spending their final year completing clerkships at various hospitals in Davao City.
To apply to DMSF, students must first complete their high school education or equivalent. Students). Once these requirements have been met, students can submit their application to DMSF along with all required documents.
The admissions process at DMSF is highly competitive, and only a limited number of students are accepted each year. However, those who are admitted can expect to receive a world-class education that will prepare them well for a career in medicine.
Admission to DMSF requires the following documents:
1) Birth Certificate 10th Scorecard (SSLC)
2) 12th Standard Scorecard
3) Passport
4) NEET Scorecard
5) Parental Notification of Consent (NOC) notarized
6) Financial Support Documents in Plain Sight
7) Bank statement from the last six months showing sufficient funds
8) PCC (Police Clearance Certificate)
9) Medical clearance and lab reports (a list of the tests to be done will be provided by the office), X-rays – all from a NABH accredited hospital Documents issued by the government
The MBBS student will receive a Notice of Acceptance from the DMSF Admissions Office upon submission of the relevant documents.
11) Vaccination Certificate
12) Photos
13) Insurance
All the above has to be apostilled by Gov. of INDIA and sent to embassy for clearance and after which an in Person Interview will happen in Embassy followed by VISA stamping next stop would be Davao Philippines. The Dream of Becoming a Doctor is not a Dream Any more…
Conclusion
If you're looking for an affordable and reputable medical school in the Philippines, Davao Medical School Foundation is definitely your best bet. With their low tuition rates and excellent curriculum, you'll be getting a top-notch education that will prepare you well for your future career in medicine. So don't wait any longer, apply to Davao Medical School Foundation today!
