Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,614 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Announce 2023 Inaugural Events

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

12/22/2022

Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Announce 2023 Inaugural Events

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz today announced the schedule of events for the 2023 Connecticut Inauguration, which will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Hartford.

2023 Connecticut Inauguration
January 4, 2023
Hartford

  • 10:00 a.m. – Lt. Governor receives oath during Senate session (Senate Chamber)
  • 12:00 p.m. – Inauguration ceremony (William A. O’Neill State Armory)
  • 1:30 p.m. – State of the State address (House Chamber)
  • 6:30 p.m. – Inaugural ball (The Bushnell)

“It is an honor to have been selected by the people of Connecticut to serve a second term as governor,” Governor Lamont said. “These inauguration events are a tradition dating back many years, and I look forward to joining the residents of Connecticut to commemorate the start of a new term.”

“Governor Lamont and I are honored to have the opportunity to represent the people of our great state for another four years,” Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said. “Together with our Connecticut community, we can ring in the new term and new year with these exciting inaugural celebrations.

Lt. Governor receives the oath of office

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz, who as part of her official duties serves as president and presiding officer of the Connecticut State Senate, will receive the oath of office in the Senate Chamber of the State Capitol during the legislature’s opening day activities. The Senate session begins at 10:00 a.m. It is open to legislators, invited guests, and media.

Inauguration ceremony

The 2023 Connecticut Inauguration Ceremony will be held at the William A. O’Neill State Armory on 360 Broad Street in Hartford. It is open to the public. Tickets are not needed. Seating is first come, first served. Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. Guests are asked to arrive early and refrain from bringing large bags to ensure smooth admittance through the required security protocols.

During the ceremony, the state’s constitutional officers – Governor Lamont, Attorney General William Tong, Secretary of the State-elect Stephanie Thomas, Treasurer-elect Erick Russell, and Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon – will receive the oath of office. Additionally, Governor Lamont will deliver remarks about his vision for Connecticut.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Connecticut native Michael Bolton. A music performance will also be given by a student group from the Ana Grace Academy of the Arts Elementary School in Bloomfield.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the honorees will exit the building to a 19-gun salute and military helicopter flyover from the Connecticut National Guard.

State of the State address

Beginning roughly around 1:30 p.m., and upon the invitation of the legislature, Governor Lamont will deliver the 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House Chamber of the State Capitol. It is open to legislators, invited guests, and media.

Inaugural ball

A tradition dating back to colonial times, the 2023 Connecticut Inaugural Ball will be held at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts on 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Entertainment will be provided by The Bacon Brothers band and DJ April Larkin. The ball is open to the public, however tickets are required and can be purchased online at bushnell.org.

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Announce 2023 Inaugural Events

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.