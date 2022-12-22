Press Releases

12/22/2022

Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Announce 2023 Inaugural Events

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz today announced the schedule of events for the 2023 Connecticut Inauguration, which will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Hartford.

2023 Connecticut Inauguration

January 4, 2023

Hartford 10:00 a.m. – Lt. Governor receives oath during Senate session (Senate Chamber)

12:00 p.m. – Inauguration ceremony (William A. O’Neill State Armory)

1:30 p.m. – State of the State address (House Chamber)

6:30 p.m. – Inaugural ball (The Bushnell)

“It is an honor to have been selected by the people of Connecticut to serve a second term as governor,” Governor Lamont said. “These inauguration events are a tradition dating back many years, and I look forward to joining the residents of Connecticut to commemorate the start of a new term.”

“Governor Lamont and I are honored to have the opportunity to represent the people of our great state for another four years,” Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said. “Together with our Connecticut community, we can ring in the new term and new year with these exciting inaugural celebrations.”

Lt. Governor receives the oath of office

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz, who as part of her official duties serves as president and presiding officer of the Connecticut State Senate, will receive the oath of office in the Senate Chamber of the State Capitol during the legislature’s opening day activities. The Senate session begins at 10:00 a.m. It is open to legislators, invited guests, and media.

Inauguration ceremony

The 2023 Connecticut Inauguration Ceremony will be held at the William A. O’Neill State Armory on 360 Broad Street in Hartford. It is open to the public. Tickets are not needed. Seating is first come, first served. Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. Guests are asked to arrive early and refrain from bringing large bags to ensure smooth admittance through the required security protocols.

During the ceremony, the state’s constitutional officers – Governor Lamont, Attorney General William Tong, Secretary of the State-elect Stephanie Thomas, Treasurer-elect Erick Russell, and Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon – will receive the oath of office. Additionally, Governor Lamont will deliver remarks about his vision for Connecticut.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Connecticut native Michael Bolton. A music performance will also be given by a student group from the Ana Grace Academy of the Arts Elementary School in Bloomfield.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the honorees will exit the building to a 19-gun salute and military helicopter flyover from the Connecticut National Guard.

State of the State address

Beginning roughly around 1:30 p.m., and upon the invitation of the legislature, Governor Lamont will deliver the 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House Chamber of the State Capitol. It is open to legislators, invited guests, and media.

Inaugural ball

A tradition dating back to colonial times, the 2023 Connecticut Inaugural Ball will be held at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts on 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Entertainment will be provided by The Bacon Brothers band and DJ April Larkin. The ball is open to the public, however tickets are required and can be purchased online at bushnell.org.