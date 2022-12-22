Fitness App Market Size to Reach USD 7.03 Billion Globally with Growing CAGR of 26.1% by 2029, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Outlook
Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global fitness app market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global fitness app market tends to be around 26.1% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2021, and it would grow up to USD 7.03 billion by 2029.
Market Overview:
A fitness app is defined as an application that can be downloaded on smart devices including laptops, phones, and tablets among others. According to the online public health resource (Health Works Collective), more than 97,000 fitness and health apps are available on tablet and mobile devices. Moreover, approximately 52% of the smartphone users achieve health-associated information through their devices and approximately 15% of the users are between the age of 18-29 years’ old who have installed health apps. There are several types of fitness app available including care management apps, vital sign monitoring apps, health and wellness apps, women health apps, medication management apps, consultancy apps among others.
The global fitness app market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The global fitness app market is growing tremendously due to rising inclination towards fitness and weight reduction, increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes. The rising popularity of using smartwatches and bands is also driving market growth. Fitness apps provide synced series of songs, each having the same beat when doing workouts such as running and fitness classes.
Key players operating in the Global Fitness App Market include:
- FITNESS22 LTD (U.S.)
- Jefit, Inc. (U.S.)
- MyFitnessPal, Inc. (U.S.)
- Fitbit LLC. (U.S.)
- Calm (U.S.)
- Headspace Inc. (U.K.)
- Firsthand Technology Inc. (U.S.)
- komoot GmbH (U.S.)
- Freeletics GmbH (Germany)
- YAZIO (Germany)
- Lifesum AB (Sweden)
- Leap Fitness group (U.S.)
- ASICS DIGITAL, INC. (U.S.)
- STRONG FITNESS PTE LTD. (Singapore)
- AZUMIO (U.S.)
Opportunities:
The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:
- Fitness App Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]
- Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]
- Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]
- Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players
- Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.
- Market Size
- Market Size by application/industry verticals
- Market Projections/Forecast
Fitness App Market: Segmentation
By Product
- Care Management Apps
- Vital Sign Monitoring Apps
- Health and Wellness Apps
- Women Health Apps
- Medication Management Apps
- Consultancy Apps
By Type
- Connected Apps
- In-Built Devices Apps
By Application
- Training
- Fitness Games
By Therapeutic Area
- Cardiovascular
- Dermatology & Skin Cancer
- Diabetes
- Respiratory
- Audiology
- Sleep Disorders
- Nutrition
By Mode of Purchase
- Subscription Based
- Non-Subscription Based
By End-User
- Providers
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Tenders
- Third-Party Distributors
Critical Insights Related to the Fitness App Included in the Report:
- Exclusive graphics and Illustrative Porter’s Five Forces analysis of some of the leading companies in this market
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market
- Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period
- Marketing strategy study and growth trends
- Growth-driven factor analysis
- Emerging recess segments and region-wise market
- An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market
- Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume
Fitness App Market Dynamics
- Rising Demand for Subscription Based Plans
Subscription based segment is projected to dominate the market as it provides the people with customized plans, diet charts and workout routines. Such advantageous factors are boosting the growth potential of the subscription-based segment.
- Increased Indulgence of Smartphones
Increased use of smartphones has led to the growth of the global fitness app market. According to the Mobile Economy Survey 2018, smartphone involvement is set to rise from 57.0% in 2017 to 77.0% by 2025. In addition to this, unique mobile subscribers are anticipated to reach 5.9 billion by 2025 according to the Mobile Economy 2018 survey. Moreover, the increasing adoption of wearable devices including Fitbit and Apple Watch will further aid the market growth.
Opportunities
Restraints/Challenges
- Lack of skilled professionals
The lack of qualified personnel who are unable to use these devices could curb the growth of the global fitness app market over a forecast period.
- High Cost
The huge expenditure required for setting up or develop the apps surely hamper the market growth. Several market players make huge investments in installing new and advanced apps to faster the process; in return, the cost is increased.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global Fitness App Market: Regulations
- Market Overview
- Global Fitness App Market, By Product
- Global Fitness App Market, By Application
- Global Fitness App Market, By Therapeutic Area
- Global Fitness App Market, By Mode of Purchase
- Global Fitness App Market, By End User
- Global Fitness App Market, By Distribution Channel
- Global Fitness App Market, By Region
- Global Fitness App Market: Company Landscape
- SWOT Analyses
- Company Profile
- Questionnaires
- Related Reports
