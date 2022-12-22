Carper Applauds Confirmation of Tennessee Valley Authority Nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today celebrated the confirmations of L. Michelle Moore, Robert Klein, William Renick, Adam Wade White, Joe Ritch, and Beth Pritchard Geer to be Members of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

“I am so appreciative of my Senate colleagues for coming together to confirm all six of President Biden’s nominees for the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors,” said Senator Carper. “By confirming them today, we ensure that our nation’s largest federally-owned utility has the leadership it needs heading into 2023. This is a critical time for our nation's power sector and I believe TVA can and should do more to deliver cleaner, cheaper, more efficient energy to the roughly 10 million Americans it serves. Thanks to the new leadership we are installing on the TVA Board today, I am optimistic about the future of this important energy provider.”

