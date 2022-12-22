Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,711 in the last 365 days.

Historic I-70 Bridges Project in Ohio County coming to the finish line of completion

In total, 26 bridges on the busy I-70 from the Ohio River to Elm Grove Exit 5 were either replaced or rehabbed. Entrance and exit ramps along the interstate were also replaced and rehabbed.

Major bridge work undertaken in the project included repairs, a deck overlay and painting of the Fort Henry Bridge; repairs, deck overlay and painting of the Main Street Bridge; completely new decks for the eastbound and westbound East Tunnel Bridge; complete demolition and replacement of the eastbound and westbound Fulton Bridge and deck overlays or replacements on four bridges in the Elm Grove area.

In August 2019, Gov. Justice announced that the contract for the project had been awarded to Swank Construction Company and the work began shortly afterward.

The project included complete closures of I-70 in both directions as crews worked on the Fulton Bridge, which is east of the Wheeling Tunnel. In 2020, the westbound lanes from Exit 1B, the U.S. 250/W.Va. Rt. 2-16th Street exit, to Exit 2A, the Oglebay Park exit were closed. In 2021, the eastbound lanes in the same area were closed. I-470 was used as the primary detour.

You just read:

Historic I-70 Bridges Project in Ohio County coming to the finish line of completion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.