Historic I-70 Bridges Project in Ohio County coming to the finish line of completion

In total, 26 bridges on the busy I-70 from the Ohio River to Elm Grove Exit 5 were either replaced or rehabbed. Entrance and exit ramps along the interstate were also replaced and rehabbed. Major bridge work undertaken in the project included repairs, a deck overlay and painting of the Fort Henry Bridge; repairs, deck overlay and painting of the Main Street Bridge; completely new decks for the eastbound and westbound East Tunnel Bridge; complete demolition and replacement of the eastbound and westbound Fulton Bridge and deck overlays or replacements on four bridges in the Elm Grove area. In August 2019, Gov. Justice announced that the contract for the project had been awarded to Swank Construction Company and the work began shortly afterward. The project included complete closures of I-70 in both directions as crews worked on the Fulton Bridge, which is east of the Wheeling Tunnel. In 2020, the westbound lanes from Exit 1B, the U.S. 250/W.Va. Rt. 2-16th Street exit, to Exit 2A, the Oglebay Park exit were closed. In 2021, the eastbound lanes in the same area were closed. I-470 was used as the primary detour.