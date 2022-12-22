Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Market Share, Size, Global Demand Analysis, Future Scope & Forecast 2028 | CAGR near 4.50 %
The global fluoropolymers in healthcare market size was worth USD 431.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 561.92 million by 2028
The fluoropolymer's strong heat and chemical resistance make it ideal for biopharmaceutical processing techniques. Many factors driving the increase in demand for fluoropolymers in healthcare market.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global fluoropolymers in healthcare market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global fluoropolymers in healthcare market. The global fluoropolymers in healthcare market is segregated based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into PTFE, PVDF, PVF, FEP, PCTFE, PFA, and others. Among these, the PTFE segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on application, the market is classified into medical devices, pharmaceutical packaging, drug delivery, and others. The medical devices category dominated the market in 2021. Key players functioning in the global fluoropolymers in healthcare market include DIC Corporation, AGC Inc., Dongyue Group Ltd., Solvay S.A., PolyOne Corporation, Kaneka Corp., Arkema Group, Saint Gobain S.A., and The Chemours Company.
Global Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Market Overview:
A chemical substance called a fluoropolymer has links made of fluoride or carbon. It offers a variety of qualities, including stress cracking resistance, heat resistance, electrical & mechanical insulation, and chemical resistance. These characteristics open the door for fluoropolymers in various applications, from industrial films to coatings. Additionally, it is employed in construction, electrical, and electronic applications. The increase in demand from the end-use application sectors is the main factor driving the worldwide market expansion. Numerous advantageous characteristics of fluoropolymers exist. They have good dielectric uses and are very lubricating. As a result, they are seeing an increase in demand from the medical industry, particularly for surgical procedures. Plastic components are often used in various procedures, such as heart valves or corneas. Since these items are not biocompatible, they may harm the body. Additionally, this raises important long-term concerns for the patient's general health. This increases the appeal of using fluoropolymers in similar medical operations.
The global fluoropolymers in healthcare market might grow due to increased research efforts to design a more ecologically friendly fluoropolymer in the coming years. Fluoropolymers are useful for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical processing equipment due to their great chemical and heat resistance. Hard plastic made of polyvinylidene difluoride is both affordable and chemically resistant. There are several uses for fluoropolymer, including covering heat exchangers, autoclaves, vessels, and pumps. Other industries that employ it include the electrical, chemical, and automotive sectors. Additionally, it is used for residential and construction uses.
Regional Demand:
Due to an increase in the demand for fluoropolymers, the Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest expanding region in the global fluoropolymers in healthcare market. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by sizable manufacturing hubs in China and India due to the rise in demand for high-quality medical, automotive, consumer, and electronics goods. The region's growing need for considerable healthcare, vehicles, and electronics are also expected to positively drive the market expansion. Expectations for the building and transportation industries in China, India, and Indonesia are expected to be favorable, as are any policies supporting local investment.
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Recent Development:
November 2017: Honey increased production for its Aclar Pharmaceutical Film business to meet the pharmaceutical industry's increased demand worldwide.
March 2018: Beginning, Quadrant will provide a laser-writable polyoxymethylene product to the worldwide engineering plastics industry. This product will enable Quadrant to meet the needs of the food and pharmaceutical sectors without risk of contamination.
Global Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Market: Growth Drivers
Growth to be driven by increasing acceptance of the component’s qualities of safety and performance
The primary drivers of the global fluoropolymers in healthcare market expansion are the rise in disposable income, increasing spending for the industry, increasing healthcare awareness, and stringent government restrictions. The polymer extends the component's life for performance and safety in the healthcare industry. They offer durable protection against corrosive fluids, heat, vibration, and humidity. Components with polymer coatings have longer lifespans because they experience less corrosion and friction.
Global Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Market: Restraints
Careless PFAS release might have a negative impact on the environment
Polyfluoroalkyl chemicals and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) provide some environmental concerns when emitted or disposed of at the industrial site. An insoluble PTFE may carry a little danger to health or the environment. PFAS are released throughout the polymer's manufacturing, usage, and processing processes, including oligomers and monomers.
The diffuse release of PFAS to the environment after the use and disposal of some PFAS-containing items may occur due to the different ways in which PFAS are used in consumer and commercial products. However, these might have a substantial negative influence on the ecosystem. The relative importance of various PFAS sources and products to the environment varies depending upon distribution method, released amounts, and impacted region. For instance, Class B firefighting foam may have a moderate effect on an airborne region.
