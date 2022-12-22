Xos Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments in Year-End Video

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading technology company which provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today published its 2022 year-end video. The video celebrates accomplishments made starting at the beginning of Q4 2021 through the end of Q3 2022. Particular highlights include an increase in truck deliveries, the unveiling of new vehicles MDXT™ and HDXT™, the Xosphere™ fleet management platform, and Xos DC Fast Chargers, and more.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPegBs_vSEc

“We are proud of the huge accomplishments we made as a team in 2022, from unveiling new vehicles to growing on our truck deliveries,” said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer at Xos. “We are excited to continue watching our team succeed in 2023 and look forward to sharing more exciting customer and technology updates with you soon.”

About Xos, Inc.
Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

