CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR SEASON GREETINGS: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATION & AVIATION

From: The Honourable Minister Peter Shanel Agovaka, The Permanent Secretary, Moses Virivolomo and staff of the Ministry of Communication and Aviation.

To: His Excellency the Governor General, The Honourable Prime Minister and Cabinet Members of the current Government, Leaders of Opposition group and his Honourable Members, Leader of Independent group and his Honourable members, All our Development Partners, All stake Holders, Provincial Premiers and Provincial Members, Churches, Chiefs and Community Leaders, Members of Diplomatic Corps, Private Sectors, Business Houses, Non-Government Organizations, and all good citizen of Solomon Islands.

On our behalf we would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year 2023. May the joy of this Christmas brings joy and healing during our peaceful celebration and lots of love from our families and friends. Indeed, May the birth of Jesus Christ the Prince of Peace – Emmanuel, God with us fills our hearts and our homes as we celebrate these holiday festivities.

The Management and Staff are delighted to announce and humbly extend our greetings to all domestic and international travellers a safe destination during this Christmas and New year holiday season. We are committed and to ensure that ICAO rules are continuously embrace with Airport Aviation Security protocols, Air traffic and Air Navigation control and as well as telecommunication is our priority to ensure that reliable and efficient communication services are provided in promoting all different sectors and Aviation Industry that will extremely contribute to social and economic development in the country.

Also special acknowledgement goes to our donor partners who provide support to the government of Solomon Islands and especially to our Ministry in terms of the Airport expansion and improvement for the Honiara International Airport and as well to our Provincial Airports with arena of positive development. Indeed, your cordial relationship with partnership in development is very much appreciated and let us continue to bravely and diligently work together in serving our beloved country, Solomon Islands to be secured and safe for better social and economic development enrichment.

2022 has been a challenging year for all of us but we strive to overcome those catastrophes with God given wisdom and his humble guidance. May the magic of this Christmas and New Year Seasons fill our homes with joy, peace and love with new hope. Wish you all God’s Blessing and looking forward to seeing all fresh again in 2023.

GOD BLESS OUR BELOVED NATION, SOLOMON ISLANDS FROM SHORE TO SHORE