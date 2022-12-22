Medaro Mining Completes Phase 1 Exploration Work on the Rapide Lithium Property in Quebec

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (“Medaro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of their Phase 1 exploration fieldwork program (the “Program”) on its Rapide Lithium Property (the “Property”) located near Val-d’Or, Quebec, Canada. The work included airborne and ground geophysical surveys, soil and rock sampling, and diamond drilling.



Program Description

The Program was comprised of soil and rock sampling and geological mapping, aimed at sampling, mapping and identifying a group of pegmatites for their potential to host lithium mineralization. 30-line kilometres of ground magnetic and VLF geophysical surveys were also completed as part of this work program. A high-resolution helicopter borne magnetic geophysical survey was also flown on the Property, in combination with Medaro’s Darlin property, which will be reported separately in detail.

A total of thirteen diamond drill holes were drilled with a cumulative drilling of 2,805 metres NQ size core. Drilling work was contracted to Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec. The drill holes intersected several pegmatites with varying widths and lithologies. These pegmatites were mapped during a concurrent ground prospecting and sampling program. All exploration data is being compiled and will be reported as soon as available.

2022 Drill Hole Location Map

All rock, soil and drill core samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories (“ACTLABS”), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7. Drill core was logged and sampled at a core shack facility located in St-Dominique du Rosaire.



Michael Mulberry, CEO of Medaro states, “The Company had a promising year in 2022 and is proud of its achievements in terms of lithium and uranium property acquisitions and development. All of Medaro’s lithium properties are within close proximity to each other in Quebec after the recent, successful option of our sole Ontario asset. This enables our exploration work programs to continue seamlessly, in a cost effective manner into the new year with more developments to come. We are looking forward to building a solid lithium focused work program for 2023”.

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Company

The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; Darlin, Rapide and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec; and Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin Saskatchewan. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company’s filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Program’s composition and the timing thereof are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

