BioNTech and Fosun Pharma Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For Vaccination of German Expatriates in China

Approximately 11,500 of the companies’ mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived on the Chinese Mainland to enable vaccination campaign for German expatriates

Vaccines expected to be available in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenyang and Chengdu

/EIN News/ -- MAINZ, GERMANY, and SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Fosun Pharma” or “Group”; Stock Code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) announced that the companies provided approximately 11,500 doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines which arrived on the Chinese Mainland on December 21, 2022. The delivery contains both the companies’ Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine and the monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

“We thank the Chinese and the German governments for their joint efforts and continuous support in helping us supply German expatriates living in China with our mono- and Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adpated bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines,” said Sean Marett, Chief Business and Commercial Officer at BioNTech. “The arrival of the vaccine doses on the Chinese Mainland is a great milestone for us as joint partners with Fosun Pharma and our efforts to address this pandemic.”

Li Shengli, Executive President and Chief Growth Officer of Fosun Pharma said: “Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, we have been working closely with BioNTech. With the guidance and support of the relevant national authorities, the R&D and clinical trial of our mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in China have been executed rapidly. We are glad to be working with BioNTech to provide vaccination to German expatriates living on the Chinese Mainland, which is another milestone in our global collaboration in fighting the COVID pandemic.”

The doses are expected to be available in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenyang and Chengdu.

On March 16, 2020, BioNTech and Fosun Pharma announced a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize COVID-19 vaccines based on BioNTech’s mRNA technology platform for Greater China Market including the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR and Taiwan region. Thus far, the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine has been granted full approval in Hong Kong SAR (December 2022) following Emergency Use Authorization in January 2021, and Special Import Authorizations in Macau SAR (February 2021) and Taiwan region (July 2021).

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com .

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Pharma"; stock code: 600196. SH, 02196. HK) is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group deep-rooted in China. Fosun Pharma directly operates businesses including pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices, medical diagnosis, and healthcare services. As a shareholder of Sinopharm Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharma expands its areas in the pharmaceutical distribution and retail business.

Fosun Pharma is patient-centered and clinical needs-oriented. The company enriches its innovative product pipeline through diversified and multi-level cooperation models such as independent research and development, cooperative development, license-in, and in-depth incubation. Fosun Pharma has formed technological platforms for innovative small molecule drugs, antibody drugs, and cell therapy with a focus on key disease areas including oncology and immunomodulation, metabolism and digestive system, as well ascentral nervous system. Fosun Pharma also vigorously explores cutting-edge technologies, such as RNA, gene therapy, ADC and PROTAC, to enhance its innovation capabilities.

Guided by the 4IN strategy (Innovation, Internationalization, Intelligentization, and Integration), Fosun Pharma will uphold the development model of “innovation transformation, integrated operation, and steady growth", with the mission of creating shareholder values through strengthening its independent R&D and external cooperation and enriching its product pipelines, as well as promoting the global networks and enhancing operational efficiency. Fosun Pharma will actively promote the digital and physical business layout in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and is committed to becoming a first-class enterprise in the global medical and health market.

For more information, please visit our official website: www.fosunpharma.com .

