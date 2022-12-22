Microbial Contamination Identification Market is Projected to Reach US$ 4.4 Billion in 2027

Raipur, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Microbial Contamination Identification Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Microbial Contamination Identification Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Rise in cleanroom monitoring in the pharmaceutical industry; a rapid increase in the production of semiconductors, where chemical purity is of utmost priority.

Rising demand in the food & beverage processing equipment in the wake of a rise in the food safety concerns.

Growing incidence of infectious diseases due to bacteria and viruses is fueling market growth.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Microbial Contamination Identification Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Media Type (Air and Liquid),

(Air and Liquid), By Application Type (Cleanroom Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, and Industrial Monitoring),

(Cleanroom Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, and Industrial Monitoring), By End-Use Industry Type (Semiconductor, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Others),

(Semiconductor, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Others), By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)





Microbial Contamination Identification Market Insights

By Media Type

The microbial contamination identification market is segmented into air and liquid. The liquid is expected to remain the larger as well as the faster-growing media type in the market during the forecast period, owing to the high usage of microelectronic processes which require clean processed chemicals which are highly filtered and regulated to particle size.

By Application Type

The market is segmented into cleanroom monitoring, environmental monitoring, and industrial monitoring. Cleanroom monitoring is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing application type in the market during the forecast period. Cleanroom monitoring is widely practiced in several industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and semiconductor manufacturing. Therefore, the application is likely to gain more traction in the market over the next five years.

By End-Use Industry Type

The market is segmented into semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, industrial, and others. The semiconductor is expected to remain the dominant end-use industry type in the microbial contamination identification market during the forecast period, owing to the high usage of liquid particle counters for the filtration of particles from chemicals. The second-most dominant end-use industry is pharmaceuticals, which require a cleanroom environment while preparing drug solutions in laboratories.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for microbial contamination identification during the forecast period. This region has witnessed the presence of a large number of major MedTech and semiconductor OEMs as well as several major market players, such as Particle Measuring Systems and Particle Plus. Furthermore, technological developments in microbial identification, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing food safety concerns are the major driving factors for the North American market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Microbial Contamination Identification Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Digital Health market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Particle Measuring Systems

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co., Ltd

MicrotracBEL Corp.

Aimil Ltd

TSI Incorporated

Micrometrics Instrument Corporation

Particle Plus, Inc.

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions Inc.

Wyatt Technology Corporation

Met One Instruments Inc.

