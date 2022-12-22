Submit Release
2023 APPEALIE SaaS and Software Awards is Now Open for Entry!

Now entering its seventh year of organizing awards competitions for the software industry, APPEALIE has announced the schedule for the 2023 SaaS Awards.

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) December 22, 2022

Now entering its seventh year of organizing awards competitions for the software industry, APPEALIE has announced the schedule for the 2023 SaaS Awards:

  • Early Bird Deadline: February 17th
  • Final Entry Deadline: March 17th
  • Shortlist Publicly Announced: April 4th
  • Award Winner Announcement: April 18th

The 2023 registration can be accessed here.

Notable past winners of an APPEALIE SaaS Award have included:

  • ActiveCampaign
  • CallRail
  • Churnzero
  • Gong
  • Honeybook
  • Intercom
  • Invoca
  • Monday.com
  • Profit.co
  • Skilljar
  • Tripleseat
  • Workato
  • Xero

As an indicator of APPEALIE's SaaS Award selectivity, the 2022 Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars - a meaningfully above average level - on the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp - all of which use a 5-star rating scale).

2023 EXECUTIVE AWARDS

In addition to its corporate software awards, APPEALIE organizes executive awards honoring the best leaders in SaaS.

APPEALIE SaaS Leader Award Winners are selected based on their track record of achieving goals, leadership skills, and ability to attract and retain talent. Consistent with APPEALIE's software awards methodology, Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)-like data points were incorporated along with each executive's specific accomplishments.

2023 nominations can be accessed at:

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023_appealie_saas_and_software_awards_is_now_open_for_entry/prweb19086675.htm

