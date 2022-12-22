Telecom Cloud Global Market Report 2022: Emergence of 5G Standard and IoT Usage in 5G Catalyze Demand for Telco Cloud

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Cloud Market by Component (Platform, Solutions, and Services), Deployment Model (Public, Private, and Hybrid), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), NFV Software (VNFs/CNFs, and NFVI) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telecom cloud market is projected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2022 to USD 32.5 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1 % during the forecast period. Reduction of OPEX and CAPEX using the telecom cloud is driving the telecom cloud market growth.

Solutions segment is estimated to account for a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Solutions play an important role in reducing the complexity of business operations, such as network complexity, as they enable enterprises to leverage cloud capabilities. These solutions are based on new technologies, such as AI, ML, and big data analytics, which help gather, visualize, analyze, and monitor data to gain valuable insights. These solutions enable telecom operators to achieve and sustain the best-in-class capabilities of their automated networks, business processes, and operations by balancing improved services to end customers by improving customer experience while optimizing the total cost of ownership. These solutions include network virtualization, cloudification, automation solutions, management and orchestration, and cloud-native core and orchestration solutions.

SaaS segment is expected to account for a larger market share during the forecast period

SaaS refers to a cloud-based method that provides on-demand software or applications to the customer using the internet. Most enterprises across verticals have adopted the WFH model to safeguard employee well-being and maintain operational efficiency, surging the demand for SaaS-based collaboration solutions. Some pioneers such as Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Adobe and IBM offer SaaS business applications for various departments.

Based on VNF/CNF to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

VNF manages specific network functions that run on one or more virtual machines on top of the hardware networking infrastructure. It basically consists of routers, switches, servers, and cloud computing systems. VNF offers a cost-effective alternative with greater control when compared to traditional networking. This, in turn, enables centralized control of the network traffic without configuring the settings of individual switches. It provides dynamic, cost-effective, manageable, and adaptable solutions, making it ideal for dynamic applications utilizing high bandwidth.

Among regions, Asia Pacific recorded the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Major telecom companies operating in Asia pacific, such as Mobile China, NTT DoCoMo, Airtel, China Unicom, and Vodafone, have a combined subscriber base of billions, and these customers have shown ready adoption of cloud solutions. The public cloud services grew by 38% in 2020 to reach USD 36.6 billion. This can be possible because companies in Asia Pacific are switching to the public cloud domain.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emergence of 5G Standard and IoT Usage in 5G Catalyze Demand for Telco Cloud

Growth Witnessed by Cloud-Native Environment

Growth in 5G Paving Embb, Mmtc, and Urllc

Reduction of OpEx and CapEx Using Telecom Cloud

Restraints

Portability and Interoperability Issues

Cyberattacks Can Damage Systems

Opportunities

Demand for Open RAN and Private 5G Networks

Demand for SDN and NFV-based Cloud-Native Solutions to Replace Traditional Networking Model

Challenges

Risk of Information Loss

Issues of Government Regulations

Complexities Related to Operating Environment

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $32.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Telecom Cloud Market, by Cloud Service Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Infrastructure as a Service

6.3 Platform as a Service

6.4 Software as a Service

7 Telecom Cloud Market, by Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Public Cloud

7.3 Private Cloud

7.4 Hybrid Cloud

8 Telecom Cloud Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Platform

8.3 Solutions

8.4 Services

9 Telecom Cloud Market, by Nfv Software

9.1 Introduction

9.2 VNFs/CNFs

9.3 NFVI

10 Telecom Cloud Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3 Large Enterprises

11 Telecom Cloud Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent/Related Markets

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ACL Digital

Alibaba Cloud

Amdocs

Aws

Cisco

Ericsson

Google

Huawei

IBM

Inmanta

Intellias

Juniper

Mavenir

Microsoft

Nfware

Nokia

Oracle

Robin.Io

Telenity

UK Cloud Communications

Virtusa

VMWare

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ug466o

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900