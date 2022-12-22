Water Leakage Tester Global Market Report 2022: Growing Incorporation of IoT into Smart Homes Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Leakage Tester Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product Type (Fixed Leak Detectors, Portable Leak Detectors), By Location, By Offerings, By Equipment, By End Use, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water leakage tester market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The detection of water leaking is done using an electric instrument called a water leak detector. Water leak detectors are placed as safety devices in residences, workplaces, and commercial buildings to detect leaks and alert people when an urgent scenario arises.

Water Leakage Tester Market Growth

Some key factors driving growth of the global water leakage tester market are the rising population, water constraints, and increasing demand for water. The market for water leakage testers is expanding owing to the requirement to minimize water wastage levels by identifying inefficiencies in water supply systems utilizing different devices, including water detectors, water sensors, and water leakage alarms. The global water leakage tester market is expected to be driven by the need to minimize water waste levels in homes, communities, municipalities, and commercial buildings.

A water leak within a home can be identified by a suspiciously high-water bill and a water meter reading. If there is mold or mildew on walls other than shower walls, this can also be the case. Water leaks can be detected by looking for drooping walls, floors, or ceilings that are also discolored or damaged. The market is anticipated to see lucrative growth prospects throughout the projected period due to the efforts being made by numerous firms to improve their research and development initiatives to evaluate more applications of water leakage detectors.

Opportunities & Techniques in Water Leakage Testers

These sensors are internet-connected devices that are frequently combined with GPS chips and GIS (Geographic Information System) to identify and notify end users of any water leaks or other damage. The projected year is anticipated to bring about a plethora of opportunities for manufacturers due to the growing production and incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) into smart homes.

Operators may reduce water loss and thus decrease water use by using smart water meter technology to find pipeline leaks. The need for smart sensors to minimize water leakage and manage water usage is likely to drive the growth of the smart water leak detector market during the forecast period.

One of the most significant issues facing the entire planet is water stress. The need for water is rising daily. Water is becoming scarcer. In 2022, approximately 160 million children will experience severe and protracted droughts, and more than 2.3 billion people will experience water stress. In only 20 years, the incidence and duration of severe water shortages have increased globally, and it is predicted that 700 million people may have to leave their homes to locate potable water. Owing to this, increasing demand for water is anticipated to boost demand for smart water leak detectors.

Challenges Faced by the Water Leakage Tester Industry

In-line sewage and drain issues may be identified by using video camera technology. This frequently entails inserting an infrared camera into a pipe at a cleanout, roof vent, or toilet drain. It can locate specific locations of breaks, worn-out lines, obstacles, and more. They can find a minor issue with a video camera pipe inspection so that it can be fixed before sewage repair services are required. Due to increase in pipeline usage for transportation; leak detection is a grave safety concern.

Market Segment

The global water leakage tester market is segmented based on product type, location, offerings, equipment, and end use. Based on the product type, the market is divided into fixed leak detectors, portable leak detectors.

During the course of the forecast, the North American area is anticipated to have considerable growth. Due to water delivery system leaks, between 30 % to 50 % of the water in North America is lost. Since utilities are having a hard time feeding their expanding population under a water shortage, this is a major worry. Owing to this, the government has implemented a leak tester for water supply systems in households and businesses in order to stop leaks and utilize resources efficiently.

Report Scope:

Water Leakage Tester Market, By Product Type:

Fixed Leak Detectors,

Portable Leak Detectors

Water Leakage Tester Market, By Location:

Underground Pipeline Systems

Overhead Pipeline Systems

Water Leakage Tester Market, By Offerings:

Water Leakage Tester Market, By Equipment:

Water Leakage Tester Market, By End Use:

Water Leakage Tester Market, By region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malayasia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

