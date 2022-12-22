Global Air Starter Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Investment in Offshore Oil & Gas Sector Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Starter Market (2022-2027) by Type, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Starter Market is estimated to be USD 371 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 476.21 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.12%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $371 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $476.21 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Air Starter Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Austart , East Coast Diesel Ltd., Fox Aircomm Pvt. Ltd., Gali Internacional, SA., Industrial Power Units Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Industrial Power Units Ltd. , JBJ Technology Ltd., KH Equipment PTY Ltd., etc.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Air Starter Market Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Air Starter Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Air Starter Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Need for Compatibility to Hazardous Environments

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Compact Starters

4.1.3 Attractive Compact Size & Higher Power-To-Weight Ratio Form Factor

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Delay of Industrial Projects

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Investment in Offshore Oil & Gas Sector

4.3.2 Increasing Demand From Aviation Industry

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Advancements in Battery Technology

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Air Starter Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Turbine Starter

6.3 Vane Starter

7 Global Air Starter Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aviation

7.3 Marine

7.4 Mining

7.5 Oil & Gas

8 Americas' Global Air Starter Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Argentina

8.3 Brazil

8.4 Canada

8.5 Chile

8.6 Colombia

8.7 Mexico

8.8 Peru

8.9 United States

8.10 Rest of Americas

9 Europe's Global Air Starter Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Austria

9.3 Belgium

9.4 Denmark

9.5 Finland

9.6 France

9.7 Germany

9.8 Italy

9.9 Netherlands

9.10 Norway

9.11 Poland

9.12 Russia

9.13 Spain

9.14 Sweden

9.15 Switzerland

9.16 United Kingdom

9.17 Rest of Europe

10 Middle East and Africa's Global Air Starter Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Egypt

10.3 Israel

10.4 Qatar

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 South Africa

10.7 United Arab Emirates

10.8 Rest of MEA

11 APAC's Global Air Starter Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Australia

11.3 Bangladesh

11.4 China

11.5 India

11.6 Indonesia

11.7 Japan

11.8 Malaysia

11.9 Philippines

11.10 Singapore

11.11 South Korea

11.12 Sri Lanka

11.13 Thailand

11.14 Taiwan

11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Austart

13.2 East Coast Diesel Ltd.

13.3 Fox Aircomm Pvt. Ltd.

13.4 Gali Internacional, SA.

13.5 Industrial Power Units Ltd.

13.6 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

13.7 Industrial Power Units Ltd.

13.8 JBJ Technology Ltd.

13.9 KH Equipment PTY Ltd.

13.10 Maradyne Corp.

13.11 MB air systems Ltd.

13.12 Miller Air Starter Co. Inc.

13.13 Multi Torque Industries PTY. Ltd.

13.14 Powerworks Ltd.

13.15 Shin Hueng Precision Co. Ltd.

13.16 TDI Air Starter

13.17 The Hilliard Corp.

13.18 The Rowland Company

14 Appendix

