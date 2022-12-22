Outdoor Cooling Brand Cool-Off.com Celebrates Its Eighteenth Anniversary

Cool-Off.com is celebrating its eighteen year anniversary and reveals some of its big wins and challenges it faced getting this far.

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Cool-Off.com is celebrating their Eighteenth Anniversary, which commemorates eighteen innovative and satisfying years in business. This is a huge milestone for the Las Vegas-based outdoor cooling business, which has provided outdoor cooling to homeowners and businesses since 2004.

Cool-Off got its start in 2004 when founder David Shank saw an opportunity to bring commercial style misting systems to every backyard in America. Today, they are the industry leader for residential and commercial misting systems and fans across the United States.

One of the earliest challenges Cool-Off faced was setting up the website to be as user friendly as it needed to be. While every business of course faces challenges, some, like Cool-Off are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins and victories too. Once such victory came when they launched the Misterbrella shade and mist system during the pandemic. There were so many people at home, this was the perfect product to introduce at the time.

Dave Shank, President at Cool-Off was also quoted when discussing another big win. "One of the high points of Cool-Off's history so far was when we added a Bluetooth controlled App to our misting pumps. Our customers love being able to control their misting system without having to leave the comfort of their chair or the grill."

Cool-Off's Founder, David Shank says "We're delighted to be celebrating our Eighteen Year Anniversary. I believe the secret to getting this far in business today is to provide a quality product with exceptional customer service. It's not rocket science.".

Cool-Off currently consists of 8 employees and has big plans for the upcoming year. One of their core objectives is to continue innovating and creating new products that help consumers stay cool during the oppressive summer heat.

Cool-Off would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this happy occasion.

