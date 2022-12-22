Global Interior Design Software Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interior Design Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interior design software market reached a value of US$ 4.17 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.36 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.93% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $4.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Interior design software refers to a computer-based tool that is used for designing and creating building plans and layouts. It is widely used by architects, engineers, and contractors to check the interior quality at an early stage of the designing process.

It can also be employed to place floor plans, beds, tables, doors, windows, and interior decor in a realistic, three-dimensional (3D) environment. Interior design software assists in reducing errors, managing time, and monitoring, accessing, and identifying any disparity between the proposed design and the real building or conduction. It also aids in taking preventive measures to eliminate the need for rebuilding and remodeling.

Interior Design Software Market Trends:

Significant growth in the residential sector across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. The interior design software is widely used to design the interior of private residences and work on projects from the initial planning stage or on the remodeling of an existing structure.

In line with this, the rising demand for luxurious living space, due to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and inflating disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies, to curate cost-effective designs of kitchens, living rooms and wardrobes is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) that offers realistic graphics and quick rendering services with more accurate and easy-to-understand representation, are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the widespread popularity of the product can also be attributed the increasing need to reduce overall costs, prepare a detailed layout, improve productivity, and lower the dependency on paperwork and documentation. This, in turn, is positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing demand for virtual walkthroughs, along with the implementation of various government initiatives for promoting smart infrastructure are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Asynth, Autodesk Inc., BeLight Software Ltd, Chief Architect Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Home Hardware Stores Limited, Infurnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Planner 5D, RoomSketcher AS, Roomtodo OU, SmartDraw Software LLC and Trimble Inc.

