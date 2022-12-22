VeryHealthyWater Home Drinking Water Purification Systems DBA Company Announced

VeryHealthyWater™ is announced as the new DBA and brand name for the home drinking water purification business division of Hilke Enterprises, LLC of Highland Utah, specializing in top quality home drinking water filtration systems and alkaline ionized drinking water purification systems.

Highland, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Online health and wellness company, Hilke Enterprises LLC, announces the creation of its new DBA (doing business as) company, VeryHealthyWater. The focus of the new business entity is providing families and businesses with world class technology in water purification systems including high quality top-rated contaminant-removing drinking water filtration systems and industry-leading alkaline drinking water ionization systems. VeryHealthyWater provides extensive water purification system resources including 12 website domains dedicated to water purification, water filters and water ionizers. The website resources are listed here: https://veryhealthywater.org/websites/.

Recently, the company applied for the "VeryHealthyWater" trademark.

Company spokesperson, Bob Hilke, expressed enthusiasm for the creation of the new DBA: "'VeryHealthyWater' has been used on the company website URLs, email, and communications for the past 14 years, so formalizing VeryHealthyWater as the brand name which customers recognize and search by just seemed like the logical next step in the business strategy."

The drinking water purification niche is an important space to be in because every person drinks water, most people ought to drink more water than they do, nearly every person already understands their water is not as pure and safe as it ought to be, and most solutions to obtain better water than tap water are expensive or not effective at removing harmful contaminants or improving taste.

VeryHealthyWater offers excellent solutions to remove contaminants, and for much less cost than bottled water. Mr. Hilke explained: "Eliminating bottled water not only saves substantial cost and inconvenience, but it also has a tremendous impact on helping save the environment by reducing reliance on plastic that otherwise ends up in landfills or oceans around the planet."

Key objectives of VeryHealthyWater include educating the public regarding drinking water quality and safety issues, assisting individuals seeking information on water purification solutions to improve the taste and quality of drinking water, and distributing economical water filtration and water ionization products that can be easily installed in the home.

While VeryHealthyWater and its parent company Hilke Enterprises LLC are based in Highland Utah, VeryHealthyWater distributes water filtration system products to customers throughout the United States and Canada and distributes water ionization system products to customers around the world.

For contact information and questions about VeryHealthyWater, refer to the company website:

https://veryhealthywater.org

Contact Info:

Name: Robert Hilke

Email: bob@veryhealthywater.org

Organization: VeryHealthyWater™

Address: 5513 W 11000 N #426, Highland, UT 84003, United States

Phone: +1-800-584-3596

Website: https://VeryHealthyWater.org

