Performance Flooring Market is Projected to Reach US$ 7.8 billion in 2028

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Performance Flooring Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Material Type (Epoxy, PU Resin, PU Cement, MMA, and Others),

(Epoxy, PU Resin, PU Cement, MMA, and Others), By Application Type (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive Manufacturing, and Others),

(Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive Manufacturing, and Others), By End-User Type (Industrial and Residential & Commercial),

(Industrial and Residential & Commercial), By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)

Performance Flooring Market Insights

By Material Type

The market is classified as epoxy, PU resin, PU cement, MMA, and others. Due to its extensive use, epoxy currently held the largest share of the market and is estimated to maintain its dominance in the foreseen future. MMA currently holds a minuscule share and is an expensive option for several industries. However, the material type is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the years to come.

By Application Type

The market is classified as food & beverage, healthcare, automobile manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, and others. Among these applications, industrial manufacturing was the biggest demand generator for performance flooring in 2022, due to its large utility paired with a higher preference for performance flooring over other flooring options.

By End-User Type

The performance flooring market is divided into industrial and residential & commercial segments. The industrial segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing industrial activities after the COVID-19 impact.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Europe was the dominant market for performance flooring in 2022, with countries such as Germany, France, and The UK, being the growth engines of the regional market. In Europe, several rules and regulations have acted as a buoyant force to keep the performance of flooring manufacturing afloat. In addition to that, in order to ensure healthy growth, various firms have teamed up for upcoming construction or flooring programs. Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the growing demand in the economies like China, Japan, and India. There are several domestic companies for performance flooring scattered in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Performance Flooring Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Digital Health market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Sika AG

Covestro Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

Jotun

RPM International Inc.

Ardex group

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Performance Flooring Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

